CS Aden Duale: Let Muslim women wear Hijab freely

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale during the launch of International Quran recitation competition launched at Sir Ali Muslim club on December 20, 2022. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale says no one in Kenya should discourage Muslim women from wearing Hijab in public.

Speaking during the launch of International Quran Competition in Nairobi on Tuesday, December 20, the CS urged Muslim women to wear Hijab freely.

"Anywhere the government requires Muslims to sit during public holidays, we will respect Islamic culture, and we will make sure our girls wear Hijab," said Duale.

The Cabinet Secretary added: "If you have a problem with our girls, wives and sisters wearing Hijab, and you are in Kenya, then you better leave this country because they will wear Hijab."

