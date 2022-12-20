Sifuna, Khalwale among Senate committee members to probe Gov Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. [George Kaimenyi, Standard]

Senate has formed an 11-member committee to investigate Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment.

The committee comprises Senators Boni Khalwale, Jackson Mandago, Karungo Thangwa, Peris Tobiko, and Edwin Sifuna.

Other members are Senators Agnes Kavindu, Johnes Mwaruma, Roba Ibrahim, Esther Okenyri, Joseph Kamau and Eddy Oketch.

The team is expected to file a report within 10 days of the hearing.

Following her impeachment by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) last week, the motion is now in the Senate, where the senators will vote to uphold the county assembly’s decision or overturn it. Senate Speaker Amason Kingi addresses the House during the hearing of an impeachment motion of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Mwangaza, the first female governor in Meru County was impeached last week after MCAs unanimously voted to remove her from office over alleged nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals, misleading campaigns against other leaders, and gross violation of the Constitution.

The reps had also protested the appointment of the governor's husband, Baichu Murega as Meru Youth Service Patron and as 'Hustlers Ambassador'.

Murega said he was not being paid by the government, and that his services would be rendered on a pro bono basis.