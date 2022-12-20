SECTIONS
The Standard

Sifuna, Khalwale among Senate committee members to probe Gov Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. [George Kaimenyi, Standard]

Senate has formed an 11-member committee to investigate Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment.

The committee comprises Senators Boni Khalwale, Jackson Mandago, Karungo Thangwa, Peris Tobiko, and Edwin Sifuna.

Other members are Senators Agnes Kavindu, Johnes Mwaruma, Roba Ibrahim, Esther Okenyri, Joseph Kamau and Eddy Oketch.

The team is expected to file a report within 10 days of the hearing.

Following her impeachment by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) last week, the motion is now in the Senate, where the senators will vote to uphold the county assembly’s decision or overturn it.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi addresses the House during the hearing of an impeachment motion of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Mwangaza, the first female governor in Meru County was impeached last week after MCAs unanimously voted to remove her from office over alleged nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals, misleading campaigns against other leaders, and gross violation of the Constitution.

The reps had also protested the appointment of the governor's husband, Baichu Murega as Meru Youth Service Patron and as 'Hustlers Ambassador'.

Murega said he was not being paid by the government, and that his services would be rendered on a pro bono basis.

Related Topics

Kawira Mwangaza Kawira Mwangaza Impeached Senate
.

Latest Stories

Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement
Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement
Business
By AP
13 mins ago
US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
Asia
By AP
20 mins ago
They chopped private parts of my Sh70,000 dairy cow
SCANDALS
By Benard Lusigi
22 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Chinese with mild COVID urged to work as restrictions ease
By AP 33 mins ago
Chinese with mild COVID urged to work as restrictions ease
US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
By AP 20 mins ago
US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement
By AP 13 mins ago
Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • County Chief Officer, Public Service Management & ICT (1 Position)
  • Employer: Vihiga County public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Vihiga
  • County Chief Officer, Planning, Budget, Monitoring & Evaluation (1Position)
  • Employer: Vihiga County public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Vihiga
  • County Chief Officer, Accounting, Revenue & Supply Chain Management (1 Position)
  • Employer: Vihiga County public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Vihiga
  • County Chief Officer, Office of H.E. The Governor (1 Position)
  • Employer: Vihiga County public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Vihiga

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved