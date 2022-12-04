SECTIONS

Pres Ruto; We will deploy enough security during Azimio protests

By Stephanie Wangari | 45m ago
President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. [Twitter]

President William Ruto now says he has instructed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure to deploy enough security as the opposition carry out nationwide demonstrations.

The opposition, led by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, is planning rallies against the government in support of four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who disputed the August 9, presidential election.

Odinga says the demonsrations will start on Wednesday, December 7.

Speaking during an interdenominational service at Embu University on Sunday, December 4, Ruto said the security is meant to ensure property is not destroyed.

"I have told Prof Kindiki to ask the opposition for their demonstration schedule so that we can give them enough security to protect them and to avoid property destruction," said Ruto while delivering his speech at the service.

The president has accused the Odinga-led faction of trying to cripple the economy by destabilising the country with the protests. 

"I want to promise them that Kenya will not be the same. They [opposition] will not blackmail this nation, you will not thhreaten the people of Kenya," said the president.

"We are determined to move the country forward. and you will not hold us back," he added.

On his part, Azimio's Raila Odinga promises that he will soon reveal what transpired during the August 9, election.

"We know what they did, how they did it, and who helped them do it. We shall reveal all that shortly," said Odinga.

He added, "Our meeting this coming Wednesday will proceed as planned. Let's meet at Kamukunji, Nairobi.

The four commissioners; Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya, have since been suspended by President William Ruto.

They are accussed of gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

Their suspension paves way for investigations into their conduct by a nine-member tribunal after disputing the August 9, 2022 presidential election results announced by IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

