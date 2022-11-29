Raila Odinga calls off nationwide protests

Azimio Leaders led by Raila Odinga (2nd left) with Kalonzo Musyoka (2nd right) and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi (centre) addressing the media at Wiper Command Centre in Nairobi on November 29th, 2022 where they postponed their scheduled planned series of rallies country wide [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party has called off its planned nationwide demonstrations to checkmate President William Ruto’s government and protect the four dissenting IEBC commissioners.

While maintaining the illegality and partiality of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that is presiding over the impeachment-from-office proceedings against the commissioners, Raila yesterday also reiterated that his camp would put up a spirited defence of the commissioners both inside and outside parliament.

The opposition leader was speaking moments after an Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) command centre in Karen where it was announced that the planned “public engagements” had been rescheduled to December 7, 2022.

The meeting had been attended by MPs from the affiliate Azimio-parties including Wiper, Kanu and Jubilee.

Raila had last week announced that he would be holding countrywide meetings and demonstrations starting today November 30, to keep Ruto’s administration in check and stop the removal of commissioners Juliana Cherera, Francis Wandayi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyangaya from office.

He had planned a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi which has since been deferred.

And in a statement read by National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, the Azimio top brass said that it had considered the ongoing national examinations and resolved to postpone its protests.

" We have listened keenly to the appeal of parents with school-going children and we have decided to obey their wishes. To this end, we have decided to reschedule the start of our public engagements from November 30th to December 7,2022 due to the ongoing national examinations,” said Wandayi.

Sources that spoke to The Standard, however, intimated that issues such as disunity within the Azimio camp- partly propelled by the unfair distribution of parliamentary committee positions that saw some MPs only allocated one committee- and which prominently featured in the PG talks led to the postponement of the demonstrations.

Kalonzo is said to have insisted on the need for consensus-building before the resumption of public engagements.

“There is going to be another parliamentary Group meeting next week after the party has ironed out some of the acrimonious issues that came up today. There was general consensus that we can only proceed with mass action once everyone was reading from the same script,” said a source that sought anonymity.

Wandayi, who was flanked by Raila, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa among other MPs, continued the onslaught against the Ruto administration accusing it of prioritizing settling political scores rather than addressing pertinent challenges facing Kenyans such as drought and insecurity.

He accused the Kenya Kwanza government of camouflaging its bid to re-organize the IEBC in Ruto’s image and liking ahead of the 2027 elections, as a trial of the four commissioners.

“The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee(JLAC) is a lynch mob and illegality with a pre-determined position. We will not honour its findings. We will fight it to the end in and outside Parliament,” read the statement.

The leaders claimed that the report by JLAC on the four dissenting commissioners would be tabled before the House on Thursday, December 1, and a special sitting “to try and sanitize the report”will be called on December 7.

“This shows how desperate and insensitive the regime is. They are calling a special sitting not about hunger or insecurity but focusing on petty political scores and 2027 elections,” added Wandayi.

He urged the government of the day to focus on lowering the cost of living instead.

The briefing by Azimio’s upper echelon came hours after another by former leaders and professionals from the Nyanza region who had called for Kenyans to boycott the planned protests.

Led by former Rangwe MP Martin Ogindo, they implored the Azimio leadership to drop the planned protests which they said would lead to negative impacts on the already battered economy.

" We urge the Azimio leadership to call off the demonstrations. It can't be that we are not happy with every election cycle, not happy with every successive government and that we hold demonstrations every election cycle,” said Ogindo.

On the ongoing IEBC commissioners’ hearings, he said, “We have parliament that can objectively adjudicate on the removal of IEBC commissioners. Any dissatisfactions from the process can be filled in a court of law for redress"

Former Nyatike MP Adick Anyanga called on youth to give Ruto time to deliver on his agenda and further shun any leader urging them to take to the streets.

“Enough is enough, we cannot allow our youths to be misused. We need to stop this and give President William Ruto time to fulfil his pledges,” said the former Nyatike MP.

Former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa regretted that while Azimio patron former President Uhuru Kenyatta was busy engaging in peace keeping missions in the region, ironically, another section of leaders was intent on causing chaos and mayhem.

Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma said, “Azimio may have a point that it wants to drive home but we have an economy to grow, children sitting their exams and so forth.”

The leaders further faulted the Azimio top brass of priding itself in having fought for democracy but frowned upon following the law whenever it was faced with a challenge.

“Azimio wants to keep Azimio commissioners in office without waiting for the legal process to take place…Nyanza leaders have also been insisting that their region must get its fair share of development but they still they turn around and calls for demonstrations which is unfortunate,” added Ranguma.