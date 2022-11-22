Explainer: What it would take to impeach CS Moses Kuria

A section of Members of Parliament say they will, starting Wednesday, November 23, collect signatures to impeach Trade and Industrialization CS Moses Kuria.
Led by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, the lawmakers want CS Kuria impeached over his stand on the importation of GMO maize into the country.
So, what does it take to impeach a cabinet secretary?
- MP presents impeachment motion before the National Assembly
- Motion supported by at least one-quarter of all MPs
Grounds for removal from office
- Gross violation of a provision of the Constitution or of any other law;
- If committed a crime under national or international law
- Gross misconduct
For an impeachment motion to be adopted
- Must be supported by at least one-third of MPs
House Procedure
- Parliament appoints an 11-member select committee to probe claims
- Committee to table report before national assembly within 10 days
If allegations are unsubstantiated:
- No further proceedings shall be taken;
Cabinet Secretary Rights
- The CS to has the right to appear and be represented before the committee during the probe
If allegations are substantiated
- Parliament Shall
- Afford the Cabinet Secretary an opportunity to be heard
- Vote whether to approve the impeachment motion
Action by the House Speaker if motion approved
- The speaker shall forward the resolution to the President
Action by the President
- President shall dismiss the Cabinet Secretary.
Source: Constitution of Kenya | Compiled by: Amos Mabinda