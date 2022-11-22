Explainer: What it would take to impeach CS Moses Kuria

CS Moses Kuria. [David Njaaga, Standard]

A section of Members of Parliament say they will, starting Wednesday, November 23, collect signatures to impeach Trade and Industrialization CS Moses Kuria.

Led by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, the lawmakers want CS Kuria impeached over his stand on the importation of GMO maize into the country.

So, what does it take to impeach a cabinet secretary?

MP presents impeachment motion before the National Assembly

Motion supported by at least one-quarter of all MPs

Grounds for removal from office

Gross violation of a provision of the Constitution or of any other law;

If committed a crime under national or international law

Gross misconduct

For an impeachment motion to be adopted

Must be supported by at least one-third of MPs

House Procedure

Parliament appoints an 11-member select committee to probe claims

Committee to table report before national assembly within 10 days

If allegations are unsubstantiated:

No further proceedings shall be taken;

Cabinet Secretary Rights

The CS to has the right to appear and be represented before the committee during the probe

If allegations are substantiated

Parliament Shall

Afford the Cabinet Secretary an opportunity to be heard

Vote whether to approve the impeachment motion

Action by the House Speaker if motion approved

The speaker shall forward the resolution to the President

Action by the President

President shall dismiss the Cabinet Secretary.

Source: Constitution of Kenya | Compiled by: Amos Mabinda