Why Mugo wa Wairimu will serve 29 years despite magistrate's 33-year-sentence

Quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu to serve almost three decades in jail. [File, Standard]

Quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu has been sentenced to 33 years in jail for sedating women with the intention to commit sexual acts and operating a clinic without a license.

This was after a Nairobi court found him guilty of running an illegal clinic and drugging patients to perform sexual offenses against them.

Despite Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo sentencing him to three decades behind bars, he will only serve 29 years.

This is because he has already served three years in custody while the case was still in court.

At the end of the case, the court established that for more than five years, Mugo Wa Wairimu engaged in sinful pleasures while operating a fake clinic in Nairobi.

The court was also told how he assumed several titles in his illegal business where he interchangeably identified himself as a general practitioner, gynecologist, surgeon, pharmacist, or nurse depending on the patient he was dealing with at any given time.

“It is disheartening that the circumstances where some of his victims found themselves without panties in his clinic leads one to conclude that his intention of sedating the women was to have sexual intercourse with them,” ruled Kagendo.

In her ruling, Kagendo said the prosecutor Anderson Gikunda had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Mugo used certain unknown drugs with intention of overpowering his victims so as to engage in sexual activity with them.

His story first caught public attention in September 2015, when Citizen TV aired an investigative piece about his clinic, then located at Kayole.

He was accused of sedating his female patients and raping them at his illegal clinics in Githurai and Zimmerman estates in the city.

He was arrested, charged in court then released on bail.

Three years later (2018) NTV aired another expose' showing the doctor did not change his ways after the first arrest. Instead, he shifted location.

The expose' led to his arrest and conviction before a Chief Magistrate’s Court.

While Wairimu, advertised himself as a professional Gynecologist, the Kenya Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society (KOGS) disowned him, saying “we should not allow patients to suffer at the hands of quacks.”