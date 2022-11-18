SECTIONS

Timothy Mbugua, suspect in Lang'ata murder arrested at Malaba border

By Kamore Maina | 1h ago

 Muthee Mbugua, suspect in the murder of Naneu Muthoni arrested in Malaba. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man, suspected to be involved in the murder of his girlfriend, Naneu Muthoni.

Timothy Mbugua was arrested on Friday in Malaba, at the Kenya-Uganda border.

Detectives from the Nairobi Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau tracked Mbugua to the border town where he is said to have been attempting to cross over into the neighboring country.

Detectives said they found Mbugua with a passport and was in the process of being cleared when the officers pounced on him.

Investigators are currently driving the suspect back to Nairobi for further questioning by the Langata DCI where the matter was reported.

Muthoni was found murdered in Lang’ata estate on Monday. A postmortem revealed that she died due to traumatic brain injury.

 

