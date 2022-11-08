Former MCA Robert Githongo jailed for four years for forging academic certificate

Immediate former MCA Kiamwangi Ward, Kiambu County Robert Kibe Githongo. [Picture, EACC]

A former Member of County Assembly (MCA) has been jailed for four years for forging an academic certificate.

Kiamwangi MCA Robert Kibe Githongo has been been sentenced to four years or pay a Sh500,000 fine for falsifying his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

Senior Principal Magistrate Hon Peter Ooko sentenced Githongo at the Milimani Anti-Corruption court with first account of contravening section 347(a) of the Penal code with an option of paying a Sh500,000 fine.

“Githongo was charged with making a false document namely KSCE S/No .625123 purporting it to be a genuine certificate issued by Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC). For this count, the convict is to serve two years in jail or default pay a fine of Sh250,000,” the court documents read in part.

The former legislator was also charged with uttering a false document contrary to section 353 of the Penal code, attracting a similar fine.

The charge sheet read that on December 29, 2014 at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), the one term MCA produced a false document to the University purporting it to be a genuine certificate issued by KNEC.

In July 2022, the same court jailed two employees of Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (Pauline Otieno and Liliam Ochieng) accused of forging academic documents to gain employment.