MPs take issue with Ruto for failing to appoint PS from Gusii

Current MPs from the Gusiis Region. [Edwin Nyarangi, Standard]

Members of Parliament from Kisii and Nyamira Counties have taken issue with President William Ruto for failing to give the community a Principal Secretary position.

The 12 legislators who met in a Nairobi Hotel yesterday said that since independence it was the first time that the Gusii Community which is the fifth largest in the country missed out on the lucrative appointment.

Led by the Chairman of Gusii Parliamentary Caucus North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, the legislators said that while they appreciate the appointment of Ezekiel Machogu as the Education Cabinet Secretary and the Nomination of Gloria Orwoba and Esther Okenyuri as Senators they felt that was a drop in the ocean.

" While we appreciate the President having appointed our brother Ezekiel Machogu as the Education Cabinet Secretary and the Nomination of our Sisters Gloria Orwoba and Esther Okenyuri we feel that our community got a slap on the face after missing out on the 51 Principal Secretaries slots," said Nyamoko.

The North Mugirango MP who spoke on behalf of his 11 colleagues said the Gusii Community is the fifth largest in terms of population in the country and the second in terms of economic contribution in the country and deserved to get a fair share of the national cake.

Nyamoko said that while the Gusii Community also appreciated the appointment of South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro as the Majority Chief Whip the fact that the community did not get even a single Principal Secretary has caused jitters among community members with the legislators especially those elected on a Kenya Kwanza Alliance ticket having nothing to tell their people.

The North Mugirango MP said that out of the 47 Counties in the Country it was only Nyamira and Wajir that did not get either a Cabinet Secretary or Principal Secretary position and that it was high time that the President considered the two Counties in the Pending appointments.

" We all know that the President is yet to appoint Chief Administrative Secretaries and the Solicitor General, we are requesting that he ensures that the people of Kisii and Nyamira Counties are not left out since it will not augur well, especially for those leaders who campaigned for the President, " said Nyamoko.

The legislators who attended the meeting include Silvanus Osoro(South Mugirango), Alpha Miruka( Bomachoge Chache), Dan Manduku( Nyaribari Masaba), Japheth Nyakundi( Kitutu Chache North), and Zaheer Jhanda( Nyaribari Chache).

Others present were: Jerusha Momanyi( Nyamira MP), Innocent Obiri (Bobasi), Steve Mogaka(West Mugirango), Charles Onchoke( Bonchari), Clive Gisairo(Kitutu Masaba) and Irine Mayaka (Nominated).

Speaking on behalf of the Gusii Professionals Nairobi Advocate Danstan Omari accused the President of being on a revenge mission against the residents of Nyamira County were former Chief Justice David Maraga and Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi hailed from.

" The President got more than 200,000 votes from Kisii and Nyamira Counties yet we have seen him reward communities that gave him very fewer votes, this is not fair at all to the Gusii Nation, " said Omari.

In the government of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Susan Mochache served as Health Principal Secretary and Enosh Momanyi as Physical Planning Principal Secretary.