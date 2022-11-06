Tanzania's Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Precision Air plane has crashed into Lake Victoria. [Source: Independent]

A Precision Air plane has crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

Reports made by the state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) says that the aircraft crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba.

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria while attempting to land at Bukoba Airport.

(Video) pic.twitter.com/bzOgsN4R0S November 6, 2022

According to TBC, 15 people had been rescued so far, and the authorities were yet to establish the number of fatalities if any.

The plane had departed from Dar es Salaam and "fell into Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains," TBC reported.

Bukoba Airport is on the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake.

Rescue boats have been deployed and emergency workers are carrying out rescue operations, TBC added.

Precision Air is Tanzania's largest privately-owned airline.