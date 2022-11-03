Homa Bay police two-year-old child sold at Sh80,000

The little boy who was rescued by police. [Erick Abuga, Standard]

Police in Homa Bay have appealed to the members of the public to help them identify the parents of a two-year-old child who was rescued in an alleged child trafficking incident.

A child trafficking report recorded at Kendu Bay police station, Thursday evening, says the child was sold for Sh80,000 at Keroka town in Nyamira County before he was driven to Nyaburi village in Karachuonyo location in Homa Bay.

The report seen by The Standard also indicates police officers from the station, while on patrol duties received information that a certain motor vehicle was transporting a kidnapped child along the Oyugis-Kendu Bay route.

They laid an ambush and arrested the driver of the said vehicle.

The driver led them to the house of one Ruth Aoko aged 62 years and her two accomplices Winny Ginjo and Molly Akinyi were arrested and the little boy was rescued.

Police said all the suspects are in custody awaiting arraignment in court for the offence of child trafficking.