Kenya's inflation rate at 9.6 per cent

Price of maize flour sifted dropped by 1.7 per cent between September 2022 and October 2022 though relative to October 2021 the prices remained high. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s cost of living has risen for the eighth consecutive month to hit 9.2l6 per cent in October as food, fuel and electricity prices continued to rise.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data released Monday showed inflation rose from September’s 9.2 per cent to mark the fifth straight month above the government’s desired upper limit of 7.5 per cent.

According to KNBS Director General Macdonald Obudho, the surge was caused by an increase in prices of commodities.

“The rise in inflation was largely due to an increase in prices of commodities under food and non-alcoholic beverages (15.8%); transport (11.6%) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.1%) between October 2021 and October 2022,” said Obudho.

The report further indicates that prices of commodities under furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance recorded a 10.9 per cent increase over the period.

“The month-to-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index increased by 1.4 per cent between September 2022 and October 2022,” said Obudho.

Other commodities that registered an increase in price are Irish potatoes, sugar and beans which rose by 12.5, 12.0 and 7.5 per cent, respectively in October 2022.

“During the same period, prices of cooking oil (salad) and carrots dropped by 3.5 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively. In addition, price of maize flour sifted dropped by 1.7 per cent between September 2022 and October 2022 through relative to October 2021 the prices remained high,” said Obudho.

Fuel prices equally increased, save for Kerosene which dropped by a small percentage.

“The Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels Index, increased by 0.5 per cent between September 2022 and October 2022 due to increase in prices of 50 Kilowatts and 200 Kilowatts electricity units, which increased by 2.4 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, the prices of kerosene decreased by 0.7 per cent in the review period,” said Obudho.

The report attributes the slight increase in transport index by 1.0 per cent between 2022 October and September 2022 due to increase in matatu fares, taxi fares among others.

“However, the prices of diesel and petrol dropped slightly by 1.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, although well above October 2021 prices.” Said Obudho.