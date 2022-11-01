War on crime: Disbelief greets Noordin Haji's revelations

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Revelations by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji over the interplay between his office and that of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in the last three years was greeted with disbelief and calls for accountability.

While some said the DPP was playing to the public gallery, others felt he was merely restating what had played out in corridors of justice over the years.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir said the revelations amounted to confession that the DPP was not faithful to his office over the period.

He said essentially the DPP had admitted to charging people on the basis of contrived evidence.

“He must resign or be forced to for breaching the constitution.”

Senator Samson Cherargei, also a lawyer, said both Haji and former DCI director George Kinoti are inseparable as far as the accountability for conduct of the criminal prosecutions is concerned.

“He allowed my numerous arrests, detentions and prosecutions yet he knew it was political persecution,” he said.

Lawyer Peter Wanyama said the revelations spoke to a long established pattern where DCI had abandoned its mandate to undertake a political hatchet job on behalf of the former administration, a job the DPP sanctioned.

Wanyama said ODPP cannot escape blame: “The revelations dent the constitutional status, position, independence and prestige of the office of the DPP.”

The lawyer demanded that an independent panel of experts reviews all problematic cases and make appropriate recommendations. Former DCI boss George Kinoti. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Lawyer Ekuru Aukot suggested that responsibility be stretched all the way to the top.

“George Kinoti had a master. Let us open the can of worms,” he wrote on Twitter.

Activist Boniface Mwangi questioned why Kinoti was still walking free if the allegations against him were anything to go by. He said it is important that people are held to account.

Ex-State House official Mutahi Ngunyi said Haji’s revelations had a lot of contradictions.

“If DCI forged documents, how did Haji verify this? Through an affidavit sworn by a DCI officer? What if the affidavit is a forgery itself?” he said.