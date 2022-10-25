WhatsApp outage hits many parts of the world

Instant messaging service WhatsApp was unavailable on Tuesday, October 25 [Standard]

In Kenya, the platform went down for most users at around 10:25am.

It remains unclear why WhatsApp had the glitch that affected most of its users globally.

According to downtime tracking website Down Detector, many users globally made reports about the glitch at around 11am, with at least 4,750 complaints filed.

Down Detector said that WhatsApp-related problems were first reported on Monday, October 24 in some parts of the world.

Many users could not send or receive messages on the platform used by almost two billion people worldwide.

In Kenya, some 22.2 million people use WhatsApp daily according to data by CNBC Africa.

WhatsApp trended on Twitter in Kenya and other parts of the world as users took to the micro-blogging site to voice their frustrations.