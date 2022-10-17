George Ng'ong'a appointed as Rigathi Gachagua's Chief of Staff

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed George Ng'ong'a as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Chief of Staff.

In the appointments announced on Monday, October 17, by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Paul Muraya Mwangi, has been appointed as Gachagua’s Private Secretary.

Njeri Rugane, a journalist and the founder of The Woman's Newsroom Foundation, will serve as the Head of Communication Services in the DP's office.

Emmanuel Talam, who previously served as the director of communications in the office of the Deputy President, has been appointed as the Press Secretary Presidential Communication Service.

On the other hand, Reuben Maiyo has been retained as the private secretary to President William Ruto.

"As set out in Executive Order No. 1 of 2022, on the Organization of Government of Kenya, the executive office of the President comprises the Office of the President, the Office of the Deputy President, and the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

"In that regard, it is hereby noted that President William Ruto has today caused additional appointments within the ranks of the Executive Office of the President,” said Koskei in the Monday, October 17, statement.