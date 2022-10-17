Rigathi Gachagua finds 'Riggy G' creator, awards her with a job

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Ivy Chelimo during a meeting on Monday, October 17. [Facebook, Rigathi Gachagua]

A lady who came up with the moniker ‘Riggy G’ has been offered a job opportunity by Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua, who was presiding over an event marking the World Food Day in Kajiado County on Monday, October 17, announced that Ivy Chelimo will now be working in his office.

However, the Deputy President did not disclose which role Chelimo would take up.

“The young lady watched me during the deputy presidential debate with Martha Karua [Azimio la Umoja running mate] and thought my name was a bit difficult. She then decided to make it a little melodious and crafted Riggy G. I have looked for her and awarded her a job opportunity in my office,” said Gachagua.

On her part, Chelimo, who was accompanying the Deputy President to the event, said Gachagua had contacted her on Monday morning with the offer.

She observed that the second in command was keen on ensuring more youth took up jobs in the new government.

“The Deputy President called me today morning and made a statement saying ‘until when will we tell the youth that they are the leaders of tomorrow yet they are not giving us spaces to take up opportunities in government.’ I assure you that he [Rigathi Gachagua] has protocols in place to make sure the youth take up the opportunities,” said Chelimo.

Gachagua had previously asked his sons to look for Chelimo and offered to gift her some cash from his salary when he found her.

"I have told my sons to look for that girl to come we have dinner. From my salary I can boost her to do something," added Gachagua.