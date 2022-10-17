Duale: I collect Sh10m annually from rental property, my net worth is Sh851m

Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale during his vetting by House Committee on Appointments. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale has revealed his net worth is Sh851 million, explaining that it includes an annual income of Sh10m from rental property and livestock.

Appearing for vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Duale said that his livestock includes; an undisclosed number of sheep, goats and 231 camels.

"I have livestock across North Eastern and Ukambani. I even had to go and value my 231 camels somewhere in Kitui County,” Duale said.

The Defence CS nominee faulted former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration for incorporating the military in matters of civilian duties.

According to Duale, the military has its job descriptions well spelt out in the Constitution under Article 241 which includes, but is not limited to, protecting Kenya against external aggression and keeping our boundaries safe and secure.

He said it was wrong for generals to do civilian duties.

"We saw that under the previous regime, where we had the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) put under the leadership of the army. We cannot have a general serving outside the barracks," Duale said.

The Garissa Town Member of Parliament was also tasked by the committee members to make public his views on the recent diplomatic spat between Kenya and Uganda following a social media tirade by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's outspoken son that included a threat to invade Kenya.

"I strongly believe we have proper working systems. Our country does not react to tweets but greatly depends on diplomacy. We only react to official government positions," Duale stated.

The Defence nominee also responded to a number of other issues raised by the committee members including the contested Migingo Island, cattle rustling, military recruitment,

participation of women and sexual harassment in the defence forces.

If approved, Aden Duale who oversaw the passage of 150 bills while at the helm of the National Assembly as Leader of Majority, will have to resign from his current MP position.