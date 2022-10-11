National Assembly okays House Business Committee members paving way for vetting of CSs and PSs

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei (centre) during the Parliamentary plenary session on October 10, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Assembly has approved nine names of legislators fronted by political parties for the constitution of the House Business Committee (HBC).

This now paves way for the vetting of Cabinet Secretaries nominees and Principal Secretaries.

The committee will consist of Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, Nyandarua Women Representative Faith Wairimu Gitau, Umur Ker Kassim Sheikh (Mandera), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya), Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Tom Kajwang (Ruaraka), Sarah Korere (Laikipia North) and Joshua Mbithi (Masinga).

The MPs will sit in the powerful committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula, that determines Parliament's agenda.

The House leadership comprising Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa, Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi their deputies Owen Baya and Robert Mbui and their whips Sylvanus Osoro and Junet Mohammed are also automatic members of the HBC.

The Committee ought to have been appointed within 7 days of the 13th Parliament being officially opened by President William Ruto, but stalled for two weeks due to the majority impasse in the House.

While moving the motion, majority leader Ichungwa urged the House to approve the names on the basis that the committee membership had achieved regional, ethnic and gender balance as well as representation from small parties, main partner parties from the two sides of the political divide and also from independent MPs.

“I urge members to approve this committee because we may not be able to transact any other business without its formation. It will help us form the selections committee and committee on appointments and help us confirm our calendar,” said Ichungwa

Wandayi seconded the motion urging the committee to prioritize issues of national importance such as the increased cost of living, surging insecurity the drought crisis and the soaring price of goods.

“The committee should make sure that the business that makes it to the floor of the House is only that that advances the course of the country and not political interests. The Country is past the campaign period. Executive and legislature should do their work,” he said.

Wandayi who doubles up as Ugunja MP expressed confidence in the individuals nominated to the committee saying “There is no doubt whatsoever that the honourable members who have been placed on that committee do qualify and are more than equal to the task ahead.”

“Once it's constituted, I would urge it to go full out on its mandate…From as far back as the 11th parliament, reports are lying on the shelves yet they should have already made it to the floor of the House for consideration and determination. This committee should prioritize such business,” he added.

Speaker Wetangula consequently assured the House of expediency in availing House Business.

The HBC is now expected to nominate legislators to sit in the 28-member Committee of Appointments which also consists of the Speaker, Majority and Minority Leaders, Majority and Minority Whips and 15 other members nominated by the HBC.

The Appointments committee's first order of business will be the vetting of President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary nominees in the coming days. Ruto named his cabinet on September 27.

According to the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, the Select Committee on Appointments is required to undertake approval hearings on the nominees and produce a report to the House recommending the approval or rejection of the nominees by early November- which will be at the lapse of 28 days since the President communicated the nomination of his cabinet to Parliament.

“At the conclusion of an approval hearing, the committee shall prepare its report on the suitability of the candidate to be appointed to the office to which the candidate has been nominated, and shall include in the report, such recommendations as the committee may consider necessary,” the Act further reads.

Should the committee recommend the approval of the nominees and the House plenary gives it the nod, the clerk will notify the appointing authority of the decision of the House within seven days and the President will consequently gazette their appointment.

According to the Act, if after the expiry of the period for consideration Parliament has neither approved nor rejected a nomination of a candidate, the candidate shall be deemed to have been approved.

Where the nomination of a candidate is rejected by the National Assembly, the appointing authority may submit to the relevant House the name of another candidate, and the procedure for approval shall apply accordingly.