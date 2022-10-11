Profiles of 10 people shortlisted to replace George Kinoti as DCI

Director Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Acting DCI boss Hamisi Masaa did not make it to the final shortlist of officers who are being considered for appointment to replace George Kinoti.

Ten top police officers have been shortlisted by the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) for interviews for the position of the next Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss.

The 10 were picked from a list of 253 applicants. The NPSC invited applications to fill the position that fell vacant following Kinoti’s resignation.

Gideon Nyale Munga

He is the current Principal Assistant to former Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, who like Kinoti, resigned.

Nyale is a career police officers who has served for over 30 years in the service.

Prior to his appointment as principal deputy to the IG, he was the director of the anti-terrorism unit.

He has also held other senior positions such as heading the Flying Squad.

Nyale has a master's degree in peace and conflict resolution.

He holds the rank of senior assistant inspector general of police.

Bernard Barasa Walumoli

He is the current Coast region DCI boss.

He has been in the service for over 30 years. Prior to his current posting, Barasa was the Central region DCI boss.

He holds the rank of assistant IG.

Jonyo Michael Wiso

He is the current director of legal department at the IG's office.

He is a trained lawyer.

He holds the rank of assistant IG.

He has also served as the head of Capital Markets Authority.

Dr Simon Mwangi Wanderi

A career officer with over 30 years of service.

He holds a doctorate degree in international relations from Kenyatta University.

He has held senior positions in the DCI, including head of personnel.

He is currently the DCI head at the Kenya Railways.

He holds the rank of assistant IG.

Esther Chepkosgei Seroney

She is the current Bomet County police commander.

She is a career investigator.

She has served the DCI in various capacities, including being a trainer at the National Police College, Kiganjo.

Paul Jimmie Ndambuki

A career police officer with over 30 years in service.

He has served as General Duties police commander.

His most recent senior appointment was the Coast region police boss.

He has also served at the Interpol, representing the service in France.

He holds the rank of assistant IG.

Nicholas Ireri Kamwende

He is the current DCI director of planning.

He is a career officer with over 30 years in the service.

Kamwende is a long-serving Nairobi area DCI boss.

He has also served in other positions such as director of the anti-terrorism unit, the head of DCI forensic investigations and head of anti-narcotics unit.

Eliud Kipkoech Lagat

He is currently the director of reforms at the DCI headquarters.

He is a career officer who has served for over 20 years

He is a long-serving head of bomb squad unit.

Amin Ibrahim Mohamed

He is the current director of Police Internal Affairs Unit.

Has served the police service for over 30 years.

He has held senior positions, including being the director of investigations at the DCI headquarters and director of Banking Fraud Unit.

He was the Rift Valley regional DCI boss in 2007 when the country witnessed the post-election violence.

He holds the rank of senior assistant inspector general of police.

David Kipkosgey Birech

He is a director of reforms at the Kenya Police headquarters, Vigilance House.

He is a long serving DCI investigator who has held various positions, including the head of anti-narcotics unit.

He was also an instructor at the senior training wing at the National Police College.

Birech has over 30 years' experience in the service.

He holds the rank of assistant IG.