Raila Odinga asks Interpol to investigate lawyer Paul Gicheru's death

Raila Odinga. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has called on the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and other international agencies to initiate investigations into the death of lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Gicheru, 52, was found dead on Monday evening at his home in Karen, Nairobi.

In a statement by the spokesperson of his campaign secretariat Prof Makau Mutua, Odinga called on international agencies to take charge of the investigation.

“The Rt Hon Raila Odinga takes this opportunity to express his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Gicheru. Mr Odinga calls for a thorough and credible investigation to uncover the circumstances of Mr Gicheru’s death and his son’s illness. Mr Gicheru’s death comes in the wake of others who have been associated with the ICC cases, especially high profile witnesses,” read the statement in part.

The former prime minister, while sending his condolence message, also called for conclusive investigations to avoid a cover-up in Kenya.

“This pattern of mysterious and unexplained deaths, some of them gruesome and macabre, is extremely disturbing. To avoid a cover-up in Kenya, we call upon international investigative agencies, including Interpol, to lead the investigation. This is particularly so because the case has international implications as Mr. Gicheru was in the custody of the ICC at the time of his death. Kenya is a party to the ICC statute and should fully cooperate with the investigation,” said Odinga.

The lawyer was facing interference charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, and was charged with eight counts of offences against the administration of justice.

He denied all charges.

The ICC, in a statement, said - following a hearing that lasted two hours, it would hand its verdict within a reasonable time.

“Trial Chamber III will deliberate on the proceedings and, within a reasonable period, pronounce its decision on conviction or acquittal, pursuant to Article 74 of the Rome Statute. The Chamber bases its decision only on the applicable law and on evidence submitted and discussed before it at the trial,” the court statement read.