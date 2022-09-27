SECTIONS

Eugene Wamalwa questions William Ruto's failure to name Devolution CS

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago
Outgoing Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Outgoing Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eugene Wamalwa has questioned why President William Ruto has failed to name a Devolution CS.

Taking to Twitter Wamalwa questioned the priority given by the Ruto government to a docket that he once headed.

“But am at a loss as to what happens to Devolution, is it an oversight or it is not a priority to this Administration?” he posed.

While naming his cabinet Ruto did not include the ministry as he revealed the names of his nominees for various cabinet positions.

The Devolution ministry has been without a CS after Charles Keter quit in February to vie for the Kericho governor position.

Wamalwa was congratulating his colleagues in the Uhuru Kenyatta government Monica Juma and Simon Chelugui for appointment in Ruto’s government as well as Garissa MP Aden Duale.

“May l congratulate my colleagues Chelugui and MonicaJuma on their nomination, as well as my friend Aden Duale to whom l will be handing over as CS Defence,” he wrote in the tweet.

Eugene was the Devolution CS until September 2021, when he moved to the Defence which was held by Monica Juma who was moved to Energy.

The Ministry works with County Governments to formulate policies, intergovernmental relations and capacity support.

Ruto’s move to name his cabinet came hours after he met with the cabinet that served under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Related Topics

President William Ruto Eugene Wamalwa Devolution CS
.

Latest Stories

From Ward administrator to the Cabinet, Njeru also sold insurance
From Ward administrator to the Cabinet, Njeru also sold insurance
National
By Nzau Musau
15 mins ago
What outgoing Cabinet agreed on during meeting at State House
National
By PSCU
28 mins ago
Eugene Wamalwa questions Ruto's failure to name Devolution CS
National
By Fred Kagonye
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

From Ward administrator to the Cabinet, Njeru also sold insurance
By Nzau Musau 15 mins ago
From Ward administrator to the Cabinet, Njeru also sold insurance
What outgoing Cabinet agreed on during meeting at State House
By PSCU 28 mins ago
What outgoing Cabinet agreed on during meeting at State House
Eugene Wamalwa questions Ruto's failure to name Devolution CS
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Eugene Wamalwa questions Ruto's failure to name Devolution CS
Learning from the past: Ruto defines roles of the Deputy President
By Caroline Kimutai 1 hr ago
Learning from the past: Ruto defines roles of the Deputy President

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved