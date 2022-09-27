Eugene Wamalwa questions William Ruto's failure to name Devolution CS

Outgoing Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Outgoing Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eugene Wamalwa has questioned why President William Ruto has failed to name a Devolution CS.

Taking to Twitter Wamalwa questioned the priority given by the Ruto government to a docket that he once headed.

“But am at a loss as to what happens to Devolution, is it an oversight or it is not a priority to this Administration?” he posed.

While naming his cabinet Ruto did not include the ministry as he revealed the names of his nominees for various cabinet positions.

The Devolution ministry has been without a CS after Charles Keter quit in February to vie for the Kericho governor position.

Wamalwa was congratulating his colleagues in the Uhuru Kenyatta government Monica Juma and Simon Chelugui for appointment in Ruto’s government as well as Garissa MP Aden Duale.

“May l congratulate my colleagues Chelugui and MonicaJuma on their nomination, as well as my friend Aden Duale to whom l will be handing over as CS Defence,” he wrote in the tweet.

Eugene was the Devolution CS until September 2021, when he moved to the Defence which was held by Monica Juma who was moved to Energy.

The Ministry works with County Governments to formulate policies, intergovernmental relations and capacity support.

Ruto’s move to name his cabinet came hours after he met with the cabinet that served under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.