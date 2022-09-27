President William Ruto names heavily political Cabinet

President William Ruto when he chaired first Cabinet Meeting with outgoing CSs.

President William Ruto has this evening named his cabinet that politicians heavily populate.

Some of them are elected members of parliament contrary to the constitution by the time we published this article.

The constitution says “A Cabinet Secretary shall not be a Member of Parliament”.

But as was expected, Ruto opted to pick these politicians saying they had played a key role in helping him and the Kenya Kwanza camp win the presidency.

Top on the list of rewards is the vocal Garissa Township MP Aden Duale who has been nominated as the incoming Defence Cabinet Secretary.

The former Majority Leader in National Assembly under the Jubilee government will now have to resign as he awaits vetting by the house.

Duale will pick over from Eugene Wamalwa.

Third-time Elgeyo Marakwet Senator has been rewarded and nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Housing and Urban development.

If his nomination is approved, he takes over from James Macharia.

In the 21 names nominated, Senator Kithure Kidiki has been named for Interior Ministry.

Kithure had contested for Meru governor but stepped aside after UDA consensus.

Njuguna Ndungu has been nominated for National Treasury, former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa for Public Service docket while Kandara MP Alice Wahome will be Water CS.

If Duale, Murkomen and Wahome sail through parliamentary vetting, they will have to resign and pave way for by-elections in their respective jurisdiction.

Former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has been named as Foreign Affairs CS to take over from Rachel Omamo, former Gatundu South MP as Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Investment. Kuria contested for Kiambu governor but lost to Kimani Wa Matangi.

KenGen’s Rebecca Miano has been nominated for EAC, former Narok Woman Rep and nominated Senator Soipan Tuya has landed the Environment to take over from Keriako Tobiko.

Mwangi Njeru has landed the Lands docket, Peninah Malonza the Tourism docket, Susan Wafula Health, while former Senator Meru County Mithika Linturi landed the Agriculture docket.

While former Raila Odinga’s aide Eliud Owalo has landed Joe Mucheru’s ICT docket, politician Ezekiel Machogu has been named for Education and William Ruto’s right-hand man Davis Chirchir given the lucrative Energy docket.

Bubbly politician and Ruto’s foreign advisor Ababu Namwamba makes a return as the Sports Cabinet Secretary while immediate former Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya landing the Mining and Blue Economy docket.

The only surviving Cabinet Secretary from UhuRuto government Simon Chelugui who was serving in the Labour docket has been taken to the new Cooperatives docket. He will be replaced by Florence Bore.

Ruto said he is confident that his team will play a critical role in the implementation of the Kenya Kwanza plan in the next five years.

He said Rigathi Gachagua will deputise him in all presidential functions apart from chairing cabinet meetings.

ANC’s Muasila Mudavadi who through executive order has landed the Prime Cabinet Minister position will be third in command according to Ruto and will assist in the coordination of ministries and oversee the implementation of government policies.

Outgoing Energy CS Monica Juma has been reappointed as the National Advisor on matters of security and Harriet Chiggai as the advisor on women's rights.

Immediate former Speaker National Assembly will be the next Attorney General taking over from Paul Kihara.

The nomination has seen Mercy Wanjau named as Secretary to the Cabinet.