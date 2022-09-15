Reuben Kigame calls out President William Ruto for 'overdoing' religion

Reuben Kigame during the launch of his presidential bid. [Denish Ochieng', Standard]

Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has called out President William Ruto for “overdoing religion” in his newly formed administration.

Kigame, via a series of tweets on Thursday, September 15, took issue with the turn of events since the inauguration of President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Kigame, a gospel musician, stated that Ruto’s administration needs to respect Article 27 of the Constitution which stresses on matters equality and freedom from discrimination.

“I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion. While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, the presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution,” he tweeted.

At the same time, Kigame who was locked out of the August presidential race decried that the evangelical wing of the church was overrepresented during the swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani, terming it “unnecessary”.

“I am a committed Christian who believes in prayer and believe God has helped us this far and will continue to trust Him for the future of Kenya, but I hope that issues such as lowering food prices will not be met with State House saying, ‘let’s pray about it,” Kigame said.

According to the gospel artist, the church should play a neutral, balanced and truthful role in order to provide a true spiritual direction for the country.

I strongly believe that the church should play A neutral, prophetic, balanced and truthful role in order to provide a true spiritual direction for the country. it should congratulate the king but also be prepared to tell the king that he is naked should he be. September 15, 2022

Kigame’s rant comes hours after netizens took issue with First Lady Rachael Ruto meeting various religious leaders at State House.

The First lady, on her official Twitter page, posted photos meeting guests who included Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng of Power Chapel Worldwide, Ghana, Dr. Ian Ndlovu, and his wife Evangelist Angel Ndlovu, and band members of the Zabron choir who all paid her a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

One twitter user going by Wambogo Ogunde said: “Umegeuza State House dhehebu... Can you please separate State from church?”

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga posed: “Is Africa’s Christian fundamentalism and prosperity gospel consolidating?”.

Social media user Nixon Kidagwa held a different opinion saying: “It is her freedom of worship as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Kenya, kindly respect it. Does it mean once she has assumed office as the First Lady she ceases to be a citizen of Kenya?”.