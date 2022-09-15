SECTIONS

Reuben Kigame calls out President William Ruto for 'overdoing' religion

By Mate Tongola | 56m ago
 Reuben Kigame during the launch of his presidential bid. [Denish Ochieng', Standard]

Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has called out President William Ruto for “overdoing religion” in his newly formed administration.

Kigame, via a series of tweets on Thursday, September 15, took issue with the turn of events since the inauguration of President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Kigame, a gospel musician, stated that Ruto’s administration needs to respect Article 27 of the Constitution which stresses on matters equality and freedom from discrimination.

“I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion. While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, the presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution,” he tweeted.

At the same time, Kigame who was locked out of the August presidential race decried that the evangelical wing of the church was overrepresented during the swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani, terming it “unnecessary”.

“I am a committed Christian who believes in prayer and believe God has helped us this far and will continue to trust Him for the future of Kenya, but I hope that issues such as lowering food prices will not be met with State House saying, ‘let’s pray about it,” Kigame said.

According to the gospel artist, the church should play a neutral, balanced and truthful role in order to provide a true spiritual direction for the country.

Kigame’s rant comes hours after netizens took issue with  First Lady Rachael Ruto meeting various religious leaders at State House.

The First lady, on her official Twitter page, posted photos meeting guests who included Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng of Power Chapel Worldwide, Ghana, Dr. Ian Ndlovu, and his wife Evangelist Angel Ndlovu, and band members of the Zabron choir who all paid her a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

One twitter user going by Wambogo Ogunde said: “Umegeuza State House dhehebu... Can you please separate State from church?”

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga posed: “Is Africa’s Christian fundamentalism and prosperity gospel consolidating?”.

Social media user Nixon Kidagwa held a different opinion saying: “It is her freedom of worship as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Kenya, kindly respect it. Does it mean once she has assumed office as the First Lady she ceases to be a citizen of Kenya?”.

Related Topics

Reuben Kigame Religion President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

EXPLAINER: What to know about 'buy now, pay later'
EXPLAINER: What to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Business
By AP
34 mins ago
Reuben Kigame calls out Ruto for 'overdoing' religion
National
By Mate Tongola
56 mins ago
Maize situation: Six ways to avoid a staple food shortage
Market
By The Conversation
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

EXPLAINER: What to know about 'buy now, pay later'
By AP 34 mins ago
EXPLAINER: What to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Reuben Kigame calls out Ruto for 'overdoing' religion
By Mate Tongola 56 mins ago
Reuben Kigame calls out Ruto for 'overdoing' religion
Maize situation: Six ways to avoid a staple food shortage
By The Conversation 1 hr ago
Maize situation: Six ways to avoid a staple food shortage
Nyeri Family seeks help to bring daughter's body from Saudi Arabia
By Nderitu Gichure 1 hr ago
Nyeri Family seeks help to bring daughter's body from Saudi Arabia
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Nissan Advan
  • 2015 Nissan Advan
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 770,000
2015 Honda Fit Shuttle
  • 2015 Honda Fit Shuttle
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,600,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Advertising and Marketing Executive
  • Employer: Aquila East Africa
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Finance & Administration Manager
  • Employer: STAFFRITE HUMAN RESOURCE AFRICA
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Manager - Deputy Registrar
  • Employer: Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Chief Manager – Enterprise Project Management Office
  • Employer: Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved