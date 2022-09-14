SECTIONS

President William Ruto cuts Kenya's ties with little-known Sahrawi Republic

By Winfrey Owino | 20m ago
President William Ruto has cut ties with the Sahrawi Republic this evening. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has  revoked Kenya’s relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

Ruto’s decision came a day after his inauguration ceremony, in which the SADR president Brahim Ghali, was present.

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) is a partially recognised State agitating for independence from Morocco.

Through a tweet on Wednesday, September 14, president Ruto said that he cuts ties with the ‘state’ and embarks on wiping its presence out of Nairobi.

“Kenya rescinds its recognition of the SADR and initiates steps to wind down the entity’s presence in the country,” Ruto’s tweet read in part.

He made the announcement shortly after receiving a congratulatory message from His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the king of Morocco.

“Kenya supports the United Nations framework as the exclusive mechanism to find a lasting solution to the dispute over Western Sahara,” he added.

SADR has been fighting for independence from Morocco for years over Western Sahara. It controls a portion of the Western Sahara located east of the Moroccan Wall.

SADR claims the whole of Western Sahara hence the conflict with Morocco.

Related Topics

President William Ruto Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic International Relations
.

Latest Stories

Ruto cuts Kenya's ties with little-known Sahrawi Republic
Ruto cuts Kenya's ties with little-known Sahrawi Republic
National
By Winfrey Owino
20 mins ago
SGR moved the highest cargo volumes in July
Business
By Moses Omusolo
36 mins ago
Caution on plans to relax rules on Sh1m and above transactions
Editorial
By Editorial
58 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Ruto cuts Kenya's ties with little-known Sahrawi Republic
By Winfrey Owino 20 mins ago
Ruto cuts Kenya's ties with little-known Sahrawi Republic
SGR moved the highest cargo volumes in July
By Moses Omusolo 36 mins ago
SGR moved the highest cargo volumes in July
Caution on plans to relax rules on Sh1m and above transactions
By Editorial 58 mins ago
Caution on plans to relax rules on Sh1m and above transactions
Klopp mocks Chelsea's new American owner idea of All-Star Game in Premier League
By Associated Press 1 hr ago
Klopp mocks Chelsea's new American owner idea of All-Star Game in Premier League
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2020 Bentley Azure T
  • 2020 Bentley Azure T
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2020
  • Price: KES 1,000,000
2015 Nissan Advan
  • 2015 Nissan Advan
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 770,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Senior Project Accountant
  • Employer: UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Health System Strengthening (HSS)/Quality Improvement(QI) Lead
  • Employer: UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Customer Service Manager
  • Employer: HFC Group
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Legal Officer
  • Employer: HFC Group
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved