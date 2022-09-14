President William Ruto cuts Kenya's ties with little-known Sahrawi Republic

President William Ruto has cut ties with the Sahrawi Republic this evening. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has revoked Kenya’s relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

Ruto’s decision came a day after his inauguration ceremony, in which the SADR president Brahim Ghali, was present.

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) is a partially recognised State agitating for independence from Morocco.

Through a tweet on Wednesday, September 14, president Ruto said that he cuts ties with the ‘state’ and embarks on wiping its presence out of Nairobi.

“Kenya rescinds its recognition of the SADR and initiates steps to wind down the entity’s presence in the country,” Ruto’s tweet read in part.

He made the announcement shortly after receiving a congratulatory message from His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the king of Morocco.

“Kenya supports the United Nations framework as the exclusive mechanism to find a lasting solution to the dispute over Western Sahara,” he added.

SADR has been fighting for independence from Morocco for years over Western Sahara. It controls a portion of the Western Sahara located east of the Moroccan Wall.

SADR claims the whole of Western Sahara hence the conflict with Morocco.