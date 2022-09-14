SECTIONS

PHOTOS: President William Ruto's first moments in office after state luncheon

By Patrick Vidija | 30m ago
President William Ruto signed an Executive Order appointing four Court of Appeal Judges and another for two Environment and Land Court judges.

Dr William Ruto has officially assumed office as the fifth president of the republic of Kenya.

Ruto was sworn in on September 13, 2022, at the 60,000 full-capacity Kasarani Stadium.

After the swearing-in ceremony, he proceeded to State House where he was treated to a luncheon.

President William Ruto with the USA delegation. 

Moments after the luncheon, Ruto went to his office and signed an Executive Order appointing four Court of Appeal Judges and another for two Environment and Land Court judges.

Ruto said in so doing, it is his commitment to have a Judiciary that is adequately resourced to serve all Kenyans justly and impartially.

“That way, we will be safeguarding our democracy,” he said.

President William Ruto meets with Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini.

He later had a series of meeting with international dignitaries among them Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini.

The president said Kenya and Eswatini will continue to strengthen economic ties for the benefit of our people.

“We shall strengthen our agricultural export capabilities to boost crop production and collaborate on green energy to support our joint push towards the sustainable development goal on energy,” he said.

Ruto also met the former German President Christian Wulff who presented the country’s goodwill message to Kenya.

Former German President Christian Wulff shakes hands with President William Ruto at State House Nairobi.

He said as a result, Kenya is scaling up ties with Germany in the areas of technical training for the youth, renewable energy and agriculture in appreciation of their centrality in Kenya’s sustainable economic growth agenda.

While meeting president Joe Biden’s delegation led by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Ruto said Kenya and the USA share a long history of social and economic partnership in diverse areas such as health, trade and security.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai led Joe Biden's delegation in a meeting with President William Ruto.

“We also share a common belief in building prosperity for our people from the bottom and we hope this can provide a platform for an even stronger partnership in the days ahead,” he said.

Photos by PSCU

Related Topics

President William Ruto First Day in Office President of Kenya Ruto the 5th
.

Latest Stories

PHOTOS: President William Ruto's first moments in office after state luncheon
PHOTOS: President William Ruto's first moments in office after state luncheon
National
By Patrick Vidija
30 mins ago
UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction
World
By AP
1 hr ago
Second US monkeypox death as virus linked to brain inflammation
America
By VOA
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

PHOTOS: President William Ruto's first moments in office after state luncheon
By Patrick Vidija 30 mins ago
PHOTOS: President William Ruto's first moments in office after state luncheon
UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction
By AP 1 hr ago
UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction
Second US monkeypox death as virus linked to brain inflammation
By VOA 1 hr ago
Second US monkeypox death as virus linked to brain inflammation
Homa Bay County seeks to seal loopholes, raise its revenue
By James Omoro 1 hr ago
Homa Bay County seeks to seal loopholes, raise its revenue
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Nissan Advan
  • 2015 Nissan Advan
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 770,000
2015 Honda Fit Shuttle
  • 2015 Honda Fit Shuttle
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,600,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Project Officer- Early Language Profiling Toolkit (ELPT) Pilot Project
  • Employer: Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Early Years Adviser - Talent Pool
  • Employer: Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Sales Representative
  • Employer: eBiashara Company Limited
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Customs Expediter
  • Employer: U. S . Embassy Nairobi
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved