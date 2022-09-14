PHOTOS: President William Ruto's first moments in office after state luncheon

President William Ruto signed an Executive Order appointing four Court of Appeal Judges and another for two Environment and Land Court judges.

Dr William Ruto has officially assumed office as the fifth president of the republic of Kenya.

Ruto was sworn in on September 13, 2022, at the 60,000 full-capacity Kasarani Stadium.

After the swearing-in ceremony, he proceeded to State House where he was treated to a luncheon.

President William Ruto with the USA delegation.

Moments after the luncheon, Ruto went to his office and signed an Executive Order appointing four Court of Appeal Judges and another for two Environment and Land Court judges.

Ruto said in so doing, it is his commitment to have a Judiciary that is adequately resourced to serve all Kenyans justly and impartially.

“That way, we will be safeguarding our democracy,” he said. President William Ruto meets with Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini.

He later had a series of meeting with international dignitaries among them Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini.

The president said Kenya and Eswatini will continue to strengthen economic ties for the benefit of our people.

“We shall strengthen our agricultural export capabilities to boost crop production and collaborate on green energy to support our joint push towards the sustainable development goal on energy,” he said.

Ruto also met the former German President Christian Wulff who presented the country’s goodwill message to Kenya. Former German President Christian Wulff shakes hands with President William Ruto at State House Nairobi.

He said as a result, Kenya is scaling up ties with Germany in the areas of technical training for the youth, renewable energy and agriculture in appreciation of their centrality in Kenya’s sustainable economic growth agenda.

While meeting president Joe Biden’s delegation led by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Ruto said Kenya and the USA share a long history of social and economic partnership in diverse areas such as health, trade and security. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai led Joe Biden's delegation in a meeting with President William Ruto.

“We also share a common belief in building prosperity for our people from the bottom and we hope this can provide a platform for an even stronger partnership in the days ahead,” he said.

Photos by PSCU