President William Ruto appoints six judges rejected by Uhuru Kenyatta

Caption

President William Ruto has Tuesday, September 13, appointed the six judges nominated for appointment in 2019 by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and left out by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Immediately after his inauguration, President Ruto kicked off his official duties by signing two separate gazette notices appointing the six; four to the Court of Appeal and two to the Environment and Lands Court, at State House, Nairobi.

The Court of Appeal Judges appointed by Ruto are Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent and Prof. Joel Mwaura Ngugi.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166(1) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint - Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent, Joel Mwaura Ngugi,” read part of the gazette notice signed by President Ruto appointing the appellate judges.

The two Environment and Land Court judges appointed by the Head of State are Makori Evans Kiago and Elizabeth Omange.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta previously failed to appoint the judges over alleged integrity reservations.

In an address to the Nation on June 1, 2021, Uhuru said he turned down their nomination “for failing to meet the required threshold” and referred them back to JSC.

He, however, went to appoint 34 others, including High Court judges Francis Tuiyot, Hellen Omondi, Pauline Nyamweya, Msagha Mbogholi, Jessie Lesiit, Mumbi Ngugi and lawyer Kibaya Imaana Laibuta to the Appellate court.

Christine Noontatua, Jacob Kariuki, Jemima Wanza, Anne Nguibini, Bernard Manani, Stella Chemtai, Kebira Ocharo, Agnes Kitiku and David Nderitu were appointed to the Employment Court.

Those appointed to the Lands Court were Joseph Mboya, Lucas Leperes, Michael Ngolo, Edda Dena, Lillian Gathoni, Joseph Mugo, Edward Wabwoto, Anne Yatich, Maxwel Gicheru, Jacqueline Mogeni, and Fred Nyagaka.

Others were Christopher Nzili, David Mwangi, Lynnette Achieng’, Emmanuel Mutwana, Annet Nyukuri, Theresa Wairimu and Esther Asati.

[Additional reporting by Paul Ogemba]