SECTIONS

President William Ruto appoints six judges rejected by Uhuru Kenyatta

By PSCU | 30m ago
Caption

President William Ruto has Tuesday, September 13, appointed the six judges nominated for appointment in 2019 by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and left out by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Immediately after his inauguration, President Ruto kicked off his official duties by signing two separate gazette notices appointing the six; four to the Court of Appeal and two to the Environment and Lands Court, at State House, Nairobi.

 The Court of Appeal Judges appointed by Ruto are Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent and Prof. Joel Mwaura Ngugi.

 “In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166(1) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint - Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent, Joel Mwaura Ngugi,” read part of the gazette notice signed by President Ruto appointing the appellate judges.

The two Environment and Land Court judges appointed by the Head of State are Makori Evans Kiago and Elizabeth Omange.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta previously failed to appoint the judges over alleged integrity reservations.

In an address to the Nation on June 1, 2021, Uhuru said he turned down their nomination “for failing to meet the required threshold” and referred them back to JSC.

He, however, went to appoint 34 others, including High Court judges Francis Tuiyot, Hellen Omondi, Pauline Nyamweya, Msagha Mbogholi, Jessie Lesiit, Mumbi Ngugi and lawyer Kibaya Imaana Laibuta to the Appellate court.

Christine Noontatua, Jacob Kariuki, Jemima Wanza, Anne Nguibini, Bernard Manani, Stella Chemtai, Kebira Ocharo, Agnes Kitiku and David Nderitu were appointed to the Employment Court.

Those appointed to the Lands Court were Joseph Mboya, Lucas Leperes, Michael Ngolo, Edda Dena, Lillian Gathoni, Joseph Mugo, Edward Wabwoto, Anne Yatich, Maxwel Gicheru, Jacqueline Mogeni, and Fred Nyagaka.

Others were Christopher Nzili, David Mwangi, Lynnette Achieng’, Emmanuel Mutwana, Annet Nyukuri, Theresa Wairimu and Esther Asati.

[Additional reporting by Paul Ogemba]

Related Topics

William Ruto William Ruto swearing-in Court of Appeal JSC
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto appoints six judges rejected by Uhuru
President Ruto appoints six judges rejected by Uhuru
National
By PSCU
30 mins ago
Profiles of 6 judges appointed by President Ruto
National
By Standard Team
51 mins ago
Three more EPL games postponed ahead of queen's funeral
Football
By Associated Press
51 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

President Ruto appoints six judges rejected by Uhuru
By PSCU 30 mins ago
President Ruto appoints six judges rejected by Uhuru
Profiles of 6 judges appointed by President Ruto
By Standard Team 51 mins ago
Profiles of 6 judges appointed by President Ruto
Three more EPL games postponed ahead of queen's funeral
By Associated Press 51 mins ago
Three more EPL games postponed ahead of queen's funeral
President William Ruto's bag of goodies as he starts his reign
By Winfrey Owino 2 hrs ago
President William Ruto's bag of goodies as he starts his reign
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Nissan Advan
  • 2015 Nissan Advan
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 770,000
2015 Honda Fit Shuttle
  • 2015 Honda Fit Shuttle
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,600,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Django Developer
  • Employer: eBiashara Company Limited
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Early Years Adviser - Talent Pool
  • Employer: Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Sales Representative
  • Employer: eBiashara Company Limited
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • B2C Sales Activators - Mt. Kenya
  • Employer: BURN Manufacturing
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyeri

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved