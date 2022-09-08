Who are Africa's youngest and oldest presidents?

Top 5 youngest Presidents in Africa
1. Abiy Ahmed (Ethiopia, 46yrs)
- Born on August 15,1976
- Became Prime Minister of Ethiopia on April 2, 2018.
- Was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2019
- Joined army when he was 15
- Holds a PhD in Peace and Security
2. Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar, 48 yrs)
- Has been the President of Madagascar since 2019.
- Born on May 30, 1974
- Served as President of a transitional administration until 2014 after the 2009 coup
- Was mayor of Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital, for one year
3. Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi, 53 yrs)
- Began his seven-year term on June 18, 2020
- Born in 1968
- Was law student at University of Burundi when student inter-ethnic violence worsened
- Started his political career with significant support from Hutu ethnic group
- Was minister of the Interior and Public Security from 2006 to 2007
4. Mswati III (Eswatini, 54 yrs)
- Has been King of Swaziland since he took the throne from his father, Sobhuza II.
- Born April 19,1968
- He is the head of the Swazi Royal Family.
- Was crowned King on April 25, 1986.
- Co-rules the nation as an absolute king alongside his mother, Ntombi Tfwala
- He is a polygamist with 15 wives
5. William Ruto (Kenya, 55 yrs)
- Elected Kenya’s fifth president on August 15, 2022
- Born December 21, 1966
- Will displace Liberia’s George Weah to become fifth youngest President in Africa upon being sworn in on September 13, 2022
- Has served for two terms as deputy President to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta
- Will become youngest president of Kenya upon being sworn in
6. George Weah (Liberia, 55 yrs)
- Was a former professional footballer
- Born October 1, 1966
- Won 2017 election after defeating Vice President Joseph Boaka.
- First ex-pro footballer from an African nation to be president.
7. Faure Gnassingbe (Togo, 56 yrs)
- Has been President of Togo since May 4, 2005.
- Was appointed to government by his father, president Gnassingbe Eyadema who died in 2005
- Born June 6, 1966
- He won presidential election on April 24, 2005
- Was re-elected for a second term in 2010.
- Currently serving third term
Top 5 oldest Presidents in Africa
1. Paul Biya (Cameroon, 89 yrs)
- Has been the President of Cameroon since November 6, 1982.
- Born February 13, 1933, he is the oldest president in Africa.
- At 39 years and 6 months in power, he is the second-longest ruling president in Africa after Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea (over 40 years)
- He is 7th on the list of top 10 oldest presidents in the world.
2. Hage Gottfried Geingob (Namibia, 81 yrs)
- Serving as third president of Namibia since 21 March 2015.
- Born August 3, 1941
- Was the first Prime Minister of Namibia from 1990 to 2002
- Served as prime minister again from 2012 to 2015
3. Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast, 80 yrs)
- Has been the President of Ivory Coast since 2010
- Born January 1, 1942
- Ouattara defeated incumbent Laurent Gbagbo
- Was sworn in for his third term on December 14, 2020
4.Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo (Equitorial Guinea, 79 yrs)
- Has been President of Equatorial Guinea since 1979
- Ousted his uncle, Francisco Macías Nguema, in August 1979 military coup.
- He has been in office for 41 years.
- The longest-serving president in Africa
5. Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe, 79 yrs)
- Serving as the third President of Zimbabwe since November 2017
- Longtime ally of his predecessor Robert Mugabe
- Senior member of the ruling ZANU–PF party
- Served as First Vice President of Zimbabwe from 2014 until his dismissal in 2017
Compiled by Standard Checkpoint