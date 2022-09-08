SECTIONS
Premium

Who are Africa's youngest and oldest presidents?

By Standard Checkpoint | 1h ago

Top 5 youngest Presidents in Africa

1. Abiy Ahmed (Ethiopia, 46yrs)

President Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia. [AP Photo]
  • Born on August 15,1976
  • Became Prime Minister of Ethiopia on April 2, 2018.
  • Was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2019
  • Joined army when he was 15
  • Holds a PhD in Peace and Security

2. Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar, 48 yrs)

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar. [AP Photo]
  • Has been the President of Madagascar since 2019.
  • Born on May 30, 1974
  • Served as President of a transitional administration until 2014 after the 2009 coup
  • Was mayor of Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital, for one year

3. Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi, 53 yrs)

President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi (centre) when he visited Kenya on May 31, 2021 [PSCU]
  • Began his seven-year term on June 18, 2020
  • Born in 1968
  • Was law student at University of Burundi when student inter-ethnic violence worsened
  • Started his political career with significant support from Hutu ethnic group
  • Was minister of the Interior and Public Security from 2006 to 2007

4. Mswati III (Eswatini, 54 yrs)

Mswati III of Eswatini. [File]
  • Has been King of Swaziland since he took the throne from his father, Sobhuza II.
  • Born April 19,1968
  • He is the head of the Swazi Royal Family. 
  • Was crowned King on April 25, 1986.
  • Co-rules the nation as an absolute king alongside his mother, Ntombi Tfwala
  • He is a polygamist with 15 wives

5. William Ruto (Kenya, 55 yrs)

President-Elect William Ruto at the Deputy President Residence in Karen, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

  • Elected Kenya’s fifth president on August 15, 2022
  • Born December 21, 1966
  • Will displace Liberia’s George Weah to become fifth youngest President in Africa upon being sworn in on September 13, 2022
  • Has served for two terms as deputy President to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta
  • Will become youngest president of Kenya upon being sworn in

6. George Weah (Liberia, 55 yrs)

President George Weah of Liberia. [File]

  • Was a former professional footballer
  • Born October 1, 1966
  • Won 2017 election after defeating Vice President Joseph Boaka.
  • First ex-pro footballer from an African nation to be president.

7. Faure Gnassingbe (Togo, 56 yrs)

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe and Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File]
  • Has been President of Togo since May 4, 2005.
  • Was appointed to government by his father, president Gnassingbe Eyadema who died in 2005
  • Born June 6, 1966
  • He won presidential election on April 24, 2005
  • Was re-elected for a second term in 2010.
  • Currently serving third term

Top 5 oldest Presidents in Africa

1. Paul Biya (Cameroon, 89 yrs)

President Paul Biya of Cameroon. [AP Photo] 
  • Has been the President of Cameroon since November 6, 1982.
  • Born February 13, 1933, he is the oldest president in Africa.
  • At 39 years and 6 months in power, he is the second-longest ruling president in Africa after Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea (over 40 years)
  • He is 7th on the list of top 10 oldest presidents in the world.

2. Hage Gottfried Geingob (Namibia, 81 yrs)

President Hage Gottfried Geingob of Namibia. [AP Photo]
  • Serving as third president of Namibia since 21 March 2015.
  • Born August 3, 1941
  • Was the first Prime Minister of Namibia from 1990 to 2002
  • Served as prime minister again from 2012 to 2015

3. Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast, 80 yrs)

President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast. [AP Photo]
  • Has been the President of Ivory Coast since 2010
  • Born January 1, 1942
  • Ouattara defeated incumbent Laurent Gbagbo
  • Was sworn in for his third term on December 14, 2020

4.Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo (Equitorial Guinea, 79 yrs)

President Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo of Equitorial Guinea. [AP Photo]
  • Has been President of Equatorial Guinea since 1979
  • Ousted his uncle, Francisco Macías Nguema, in August 1979 military coup.
  • He has been in office for 41 years.
  • The longest-serving president in Africa

5. Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe, 79 yrs)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. [File]
  • Serving as the third President of Zimbabwe since November 2017
  • Longtime ally of his predecessor Robert Mugabe
  • Senior member of the ruling ZANU–PF party
  • Served as First Vice President of Zimbabwe from 2014 until his dismissal in 2017

Compiled by Standard Checkpoint

Related Topics

Africa William Ruto African Presidents
.

Latest Stories

EACC asks new leaders to declare their wealth
EACC asks new leaders to declare their wealth
National
By Fred Kagonye
24 mins ago
Things you need to get rid of in your closet
Fashion and Beauty
By Lolita Bunde
25 mins ago
Stars that keep shinning at national games
Sports
By Ernest Ndunda
41 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

EACC asks new leaders to declare their wealth
By Fred Kagonye 24 mins ago
EACC asks new leaders to declare their wealth
Stars that keep shinning at national games
By Ernest Ndunda 41 mins ago
Stars that keep shinning at national games
Here are Africa's youngest and oldest presidents
By Standard Checkpoint 1 hr ago
Premium Here are Africa's youngest and oldest presidents
The shock of only three types of drugs available at the Kericho County Hospital
By Nikko Tanui 1 hr ago
The shock of only three types of drugs available at the Kericho County Hospital
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota Succeed
  • 2015 Toyota Succeed
  • Mileage : 40900
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 890,000
2009 Toyota Axio
  • 2009 Toyota Axio
  • Mileage : 108000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 780,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Deputy Program Director – Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning
  • Employer: Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Monitoring and Evaluation Advisors
  • Employer: Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Assistant Teacher
  • Employer: Oshwal Academy Mombasa
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Learning Support Teacher
  • Employer: Oshwal Academy Mombasa
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved