SECTIONS
Premium

Uhuru Kenyatta: My president is Baba

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Masai lodge for Azimio Parliamentary meeting with Mpuri Aburi [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained his preferred successor remains Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

This is despite a Supreme Court judgement upholding the election of William Ruto on Monday, September 5.

Kenyatta, speaking during the Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting at Masai Lodge in Kajiado County today, stated that the country would be steered in the right direction had Raila been elected president.

“You denied yourselves an opportunity to bring the country together, you haven’t denied Raila. I went out of my way to campaign for him,” Uhuru said.

At the same time, the president re-affirmed that he will be handing over power to President-elect William Ruto on September 13 in accordance with the Constitution.

“I will hand over power smiling because it is my constitutional duty, but my leader is Baba [Raila Odinga],” Kenyatta explained.

The outgoing Head of State commented on the nomination on Kenneth Marende as the National Assembly Speaker, deputised by Farah Maalim and Kalonzo Musyoka pick as Senate Speaker, to be assisted by Stewart Madzayo.

“Kalonzo Musyoka would have been the best Chief Minister. I believe he would also have been a good representative of our agenda in Senate,” said Kenyatta.

At the same time, Uhuru has rallied the Azimio elected leaders to stick to the party warning that some may be swayed to join other coalitions. 

"If you were elected on an Azimio ticket, kindly stick to Azimio don't be swayed. Will you be bought at five shilings or you will stand with the over 50 million Kenyans?," Uhuru paused to the elected leaders inattendance.

Kenyatta and Odinga are attending the meeting, with Azimio top leadership among them Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Related Topics

Uhuru Kenyatta Raila Odinga Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting
.

Latest Stories

Stamping out illiteracy key for individual and national development
Stamping out illiteracy key for individual and national development
Opinion
By Elyas Abdi
19 mins ago
Leipzig fires coach Tedesco after Champions League loss
Football
By Associated Press
29 mins ago
In pictures: Gideon Moi meets Kanu MPs
National
By David Njaaga
53 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Stamping out illiteracy key for individual and national development
By Elyas Abdi 19 mins ago
Stamping out illiteracy key for individual and national development
Leipzig fires coach Tedesco after Champions League loss
By Associated Press 29 mins ago
Leipzig fires coach Tedesco after Champions League loss
In pictures: Gideon Moi meets Kanu MPs
By David Njaaga 53 mins ago
In pictures: Gideon Moi meets Kanu MPs
Uhuru Kenyatta: My president is Baba
By Mate Tongola 1 hr ago
Premium Uhuru Kenyatta: My president is Baba
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota Succeed
  • 2015 Toyota Succeed
  • Mileage : 40900
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 890,000
2009 Toyota Axio
  • 2009 Toyota Axio
  • Mileage : 108000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 780,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Quality Technician
  • Employer: Opibus (Roam)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Software Developer
  • Employer: Opibus (Roam)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Associate Programme Management Officer
  • Employer: United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Programme Management Officer
  • Employer: United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved