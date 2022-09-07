Uhuru Kenyatta: My president is Baba

Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Masai lodge for Azimio Parliamentary meeting with Mpuri Aburi [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained his preferred successor remains Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

This is despite a Supreme Court judgement upholding the election of William Ruto on Monday, September 5.

Kenyatta, speaking during the Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting at Masai Lodge in Kajiado County today, stated that the country would be steered in the right direction had Raila been elected president.

“You denied yourselves an opportunity to bring the country together, you haven’t denied Raila. I went out of my way to campaign for him,” Uhuru said.

At the same time, the president re-affirmed that he will be handing over power to President-elect William Ruto on September 13 in accordance with the Constitution.

“I will hand over power smiling because it is my constitutional duty, but my leader is Baba [Raila Odinga],” Kenyatta explained.

The outgoing Head of State commented on the nomination on Kenneth Marende as the National Assembly Speaker, deputised by Farah Maalim and Kalonzo Musyoka pick as Senate Speaker, to be assisted by Stewart Madzayo.

“Kalonzo Musyoka would have been the best Chief Minister. I believe he would also have been a good representative of our agenda in Senate,” said Kenyatta.

At the same time, Uhuru has rallied the Azimio elected leaders to stick to the party warning that some may be swayed to join other coalitions.

"If you were elected on an Azimio ticket, kindly stick to Azimio don't be swayed. Will you be bought at five shilings or you will stand with the over 50 million Kenyans?," Uhuru paused to the elected leaders inattendance.

Kenyatta and Odinga are attending the meeting, with Azimio top leadership among them Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka.