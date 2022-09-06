I almost lost my manhood, ex-convict Charles Shitanda narrates as he leaves jail

Charles Shitanda consoles himself with the word of God as he left Kamiti Medium Prison. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

“After being mistakenly roughed up by a mob, arrested and charged with robbery with violence, Charles Shitanda was slapped with seven-year imprisonment at Kibos Prison in Kisumu County. One day he fell off a scaffold in a construction site with the block he was heaving landing on his nether regions. After a series of medical examinations, a doctor recommended its removal but Shitanda refused”.

He narrates his story to Hudson Gumbihi…

Fresh out of prison for a crime he claims he did not commit, Charles Shitanda is walking back to the community that almost lynched him five years ago.

Regretting for the time lost while in jail, Shitanda is however satisfied that the incarceration was a period to reflect and reconnect with God.

The 36-year-old was arrested in connection with an alleged felony at Bishiri village in Navakholo, Kakamega County in 2017.

Recounting events that landed him in jail, Shitanda claims he is a victim of mistaken identity in a robbery he never committed.

The man rode on a motorbike into a compound where a felony had been carried out earlier. Though he does not remember the exact date, Shitanda was rushing pick his sick daughter.

The ail girl was living with her aunt in a different village and the father had been called to take her to hospital.

Since it was night, Shitanda claims he took the wrong route to his sister’s home. “I realised I was getting lost and called my sister inquiring the right direction,” recounted Shitanda on Saturday at Kamiti Medium Prison where he was being cleared to go back home.

A boxer with Kisumu Railways Club, the man claims he reached a dead end after driving into one of the homesteads in Bishiri. Unknown to him, allegedly, the homestead had been raided earlier the same night and the thieves disappeared on motorbikes.

It was while he was retracing direction that a mob cornered him, giving the man thorough beatings. Shitanda thought by lying that he was a police officer, the mob would spare him – he was wrong, the mob got more charged.

“They told me it was time to revenge since police officers had been harassing them for long,” said Shitanda.

Some of the villagers brought a jerricane of petrol. It was while the mob was preparing to burn him after dousing him with petrol that he was rescued. An elder who recognised him persuaded the villagers to spare the man.

Locals accused Shitanda of being a member of the gang that broke into the home of one of them. The thieves are said to have fled on motorbikes and a section of villagers were on their trail when Shitanda appeared.

The angry residents descended on him before he was arrested and charged for committing a felony in a homestead and jailed for seven years at Kibos Prison in Kisumu County.

“Life was hell for the first one year during which I struggled to cope,” said Shitanda. Gradually he accepted prison life and adjusted.

As fate would have it, the man suffered life- threatening injuries that saw him moved from hospital to hospital in search of treatment until he landed in Nairobi where he finally got help after almost giving up.

Shitanda slid, falling from the first floor of building under construction in Ahero where some of the prisoners were labourers. His task was to deliver building stone. He missed his steps on a plank, falling down and injuring his back.

Further medical examination established that the injuries also affected his private parts, forcing him to use a catheter to aid in urinating.

Meanwhile, a doctor allegedly recommended the removal of his genitals. “I vehemently opposed the idea at the thought that I will no longer be a complete man,” said Shitanda.

He was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where there was no help. He was later transferred to Kamiti Medium in order to seek help from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

“But the arrangement never worked because the transfer coincided with the Covid-19 outbreak, which meant I couldn’t go to hospital due to social distancing and movement restrictions,” noted Shitanda.

Johnson Mwadime, the deputy in charge of Kamiti Medium linked him to a specialist at Kiambu County Referral Hospital where he finally got help.

“I am really indebted to Mr Mwadime, were it not for him, I couldn’t have regained my manhood,” said Shitanda while fighting back tears.

When he was informed that he was a free man at around 3.30pm on Saturday, Shitanda could not believe the pleasant news. The man was at the Segregation Block where he had been made a leader to take care of inmates when Mwadime came calling his name.

Segregation Block holds convicts with mental challenges. “I have been looking after them, counselling and even cleaning them,” said Shitanda.

Clutching onto a bible during the interview, the man said he still does not believe he is a free man at long last. His sentence was reduced to five years and four months after he was granted remission. Charles Shitanda as he left Kamiti Medium Prison. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

“I still don’t believe I am free, I will only believe once I finally step out of the prison compound,” he declared while staring into the blue skyline as reality started to sink he is reuniting with his family.

Shitanda is among 69 inmates at Kamiti Medium who have been set free through a presidential pardon following the recommendation of the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee (POMAC) that shortlisted of 2,990 inmates across the country.

“The prisoners qualified for freedom following a vigorous vetting exercise by various bodies. I can confirm that a total of 2,990 are being reintegrated into the society,” said Commissioner General of Prisons Brig (Rtd) John Warioba.

According to prison authorities, those who benefitted had either served for six months or were remaining with six months to complete their jail terms.

David Kahuho Nduta

The thirty-one-old had served for about 10 months at Kamiti Maximum prison where he was a cook.

Convicted for dealing in changáa, the father of three was first held at Kamiti Medium prison before being transferred to the maximum security wing.

He was to serve for about two years after his relatives declined to raise the Sh 100,000 fine imposed by court.

A resident of Riabai of Kirigiti, Kiambu County, Kahuho was initially a boda boda operate before deviating into the illicit alcohol business that landed him in jail.

The man claimed he has completely reformed during his short stint in jail. “I have learnt a lot while inside. Before I was brought here, I used to ignore advise from my relatives and authorities,” he said.

Since none of his relatives was aware he had earned back his freedom, Kahuho said he planned to surprise his children by buying them yoghurt and cakes. The man had saved Sh500 given to him by a visiting relative.

Kahuho rues bad company and going forward, he vowed to shed off friends hell-bent on breaking the law.

He was asleep when a warder woke him up; breaking the good news that at first left him stunned.

“At first I did not believe, but it became apparent I was a freeman when I was taken through the clearing process,” said a bemused Kahuho.

Once he stepped outside the main gate, the former convict beamed with joy as he walked to the bus stop.

“Life is really interesting, I used to pass at this gate while ferrying changáa not imagining one day I will be a guest inside,” said Kahuho leaving warders manning the gate in stitches.

Kamiti Maximum officer in charge Bison Madegwa said Kahuho was the only one released from the facility since others whose names were forwarded to POMAC, had either completed their sentences or been transferred to other prisons.

Erick Karani Nyabuto

The thirty-one-year-old was serving an eight-month jail term after assaulting a friend in Nairobi’s Huruma estate.

The matatu tout came to the prison without any skills; but now he has trained in tailoring and tannery.

“I am heading straight away to Kisii where I will seek forgiveness from my parents,” said Karani. He had served for five years, a duration Karani says does not regret since he is more equipped with life survival skills.

He was arrested and charged for beating and causing the friend grievous harm. Karani said the incident taught him a lesson promising never to engage in unnecessary quarrels.