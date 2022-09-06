Presidential petition: Four rebel IEBC commissioners accept Supreme Court's judgement

IEBC Vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, address the press on August 16, 2022, flanked by 3 other commissioners. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Four breakaway IEBC commissioners led by Vice Chair Juliana Cherera now say they accept and respect Supreme Court’s ruling upholding President-elect William Ruto's win in the August polls.

In a press statement signed by the four; Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya said they respect the court’s decision to dismiss the presidential petition challenging the joint election of William Ruto as president and Rigathi Gachagua as deputy president.

“After the Supreme Court of Kenya made her ruling yesterday on the Presidential election petition particularly with regard to our role as commissioners, we wish to convey our appreciation to the Honorable Judges of the Supreme Court of Kenya and confirm that we respect their collective decisions,” they said.

The four said the apex court’s judgement clarified their roles better as commissioners of the electoral agency.

They also stated that they are in agreement with IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati’s statement on Monday, September 5, reiterating that they stand by rule of law and statures that promote effectiveness of the work of the commission.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that the four IEBC commissioners who distanced themselves from the outcome of the August 9 presidential election results did not provide any evidence of results tampering.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, while delivering the final judgment on the consolidated presidential election petition challenging Ruto’s win, said the bench had taken cognizance that the 4 actively participated in the tallying and verification exercise from the beginning until just before the declaration of the results by the Chairperson.

“We note that aside from their 11th-hour walkout, the four commissioners have not placed before this court any document to show the result of the election was altered,” she said.

The Cherera-led team has on August 15, addressed a press conference and disowned the yet-to-be announced presidential results.

“We are rejecting the results the Chairman is about to announce at the Bomas of Kenya due to the opaqueness of the process during the final phase,” they stated.