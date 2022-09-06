SECTIONS

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Rigatthi Gachagua's suitability as deputy president

By Winfrey Owino | 18m ago
Depeuty President-elect Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

The Supreme Court has thrown out a motion and petition challenging the suitability of Rigathi Gachagua as Kenya’s deputy president.

The petition dated August 5, 2022, was filed on August 8, a day to the General Election, by 11 petitioners, who include Kenneth Njagi, Meshack Churchill, Jackson Mwalulu, Beatrice Kamau, Amos Wafula, Sophie Dola, Julia Wanjiku, James Maina, Simon Lokoma, Carolyne Ayitso and Johnson Mwakaba.

In the ruling, the seven-judge bench argued that the reasons cited by the petitioners in the case were incompetent.

“The Notice of Motion and petition dated August 5, 2022, is for the reasons given, incompetent and are hereby struck out,” court ruled, adding “the objections raised by the first to fifth respondents in respect of the Notice of Motion dated August 5, 2022, and Petition dated 5th August 2022 are allowed.”

The [petitioners were seeking to have Gachagua barred from office for non-compliance to Chapter 6 of the Constitution, which focuses on integrity.

“To wit; a declaration that the second respondent is unfit and unsuitable to hold office of Deputy President by dint of his non-compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution and Articles 99 (1) as read with Article 148 (1) of the Constitution,” the petition read.

They also wanted the court to declare the nomination of Gachagua as a running mate as invalid.

Moreover, the petitioners argued that by declaring Gachagua a candidate for Deputy President in the August 9 polls, President-elect William Ruto violated the Constitution.

“A declaration that the first respondent violated Articles 99 (1), as read with Articles 137 (1), 148 (1) of the Constitution by nominating the second respondent as a candidate for Deputy President in the General Elections conducted on August 9, 2022, hence unfit and unsuitable to hold office of President.”

The petitioners also wanted the court to issue an order to quash the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Gazette Notice No. 7995 of July 1.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati had gazetted William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua as the President and Deputy President candidates for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

According to the courts, the applicants were seeking an order to stop the president-elect and his deputy-elect from being sworn in upon being elected.

The apex court dismissed both the petition and motion as incompetent saying, “they are an abuse of the Court and ought to be struck out.”

Related Topics

Supreme Court Rigathi Gachagua 2022 Presidential Election
.

Latest Stories

Diamond's manager Babu Tale announces death of baby mama two years after losing wife
Diamond's manager Babu Tale announces death of baby mama two years after losing wife
Showbiz
By Diana Anyango
15 mins ago
Apex court throws out petition challenging Gachagua's suitability as DP
National
By Winfrey Owino
18 mins ago
French tennis player accuses former coach of sexual assault
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
19 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Apex court throws out petition challenging Gachagua's suitability as DP
By Winfrey Owino 18 mins ago
Apex court throws out petition challenging Gachagua's suitability as DP
French tennis player accuses former coach of sexual assault
By Ben Ahenda 19 mins ago
French tennis player accuses former coach of sexual assault
UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year
By AP News 27 mins ago
UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year
Measles outbreak has killed 700 children in Zimbabwe
By AP News 51 mins ago
Measles outbreak has killed 700 children in Zimbabwe
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda Atenza
  • 2015 Mazda Atenza
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,780,000
2005 Toyota Premio
  • 2005 Toyota Premio
  • Mileage : 145000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2005
  • Price: KES 630,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Transport
  • Employer: Narok County Public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Narok
  • Physical Planning and Urban Development
  • Employer: Narok County Public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Narok
  • Roads
  • Employer: Narok County Public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Narok
  • Public Service Management
  • Employer: Narok County Public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Narok

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved