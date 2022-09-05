UPDATE: Supreme Court judges delivering presidential petition judgment

Chief Justice Martha Koome. [File, Standard]

The hour that Kenyans have been waiting for is finally here.

The Supreme Court of Kenya has commenced delivering the judgment of the 2022 presidential petition. Chief Justice Martha Koome strated reading the judgment by highlighting the issues that were submitted before the Court.

As earlier communicated by the Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira, the reading of the judgment started at 12 noon Monday, September 4.

Wachira communicated the information on Monday morning to the petitioners’ lawyers. “The judgement in this petition will be delivered on Monday, the 5th day of September, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Supreme Court of Kenya Milimani Law Courts,” Wachira said.

Seven judges of the Supreme Court are Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome, Deputy (DCJ) Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko.

A similar verdict by at least four out of seven judges would comprise the majority decision.

Raila goes to the Supreme Court

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya had challenged the IEBC’s decision to declare William Ruto of UDA the president-elect.

Odinga argued that the IEBC failed to follow certain procedures, including publicly announcing results from all constituencies, before declaring the president-elect.

IEBC, on its part, argued that results from 27 contested constituencies were tallied and verified before being incorporated in the final count.

Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9, 2022 presidential race with 7.18 million votes (50.49 per cent) against Odinga’s 6.94 million votes (48.85 per cent).