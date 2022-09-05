SECTIONS

Supreme Court to give presidential petition judgment at noon

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
Chief Justice Martha Koome. [File, Standard]

The Supreme Court of Kenya will give its judgement on the 2022 presidential petition at 12 noon today (Monday, September 4), the Registrar of the apex court Letizia Wachira has said.

Wachira communicated the information on Monday morning to the petitioners’ lawyers.

“The judgement in this petition will be delivered on Monday, the 5th day of September, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Supreme Court of Kenya Milimani Law Courts,” Wachira said.

Seven judges of the Supreme Court are Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome, Deputy (DCJ) Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko.

A similar verdict by at least four out of seven judges would comprise the majority decision.

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya had challenged the IEBC’s decision to declare William Ruto of UDA the president-elect.

Odinga argued that the IEBC failed to follow certain procedures, including publicly announcing results from all constituencies, before declaring the president-elect.

IEBC, on its part, argued that results from 27 contested constituencies were tallied and verified before being incorporated in the final count.

Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9, 2022 presidential race with 7.18 million votes (50.49 per cent) against Odinga’s 6.94 million votes (48.85 per cent).

