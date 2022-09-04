SECTIONS

List of roads that will be closed Monday ahead of Supreme Court judgement

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Traffic near All Saints Cathedral along Kenyatta avenue, Nairobi. [File, the Standard]

A section of roads in Nairobi will be closed tomorrow [Monday, September 5], ahead of an election petition judgement at the Supreme Court.

According to a statement by the National Police Service (NPS), Ngong road will be closed at the junction of Ngong Road first Avenue (opposite NHIF). 

Therefore, no motorists will be allowed to access the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) through Kenyatta Avenue via Cathedral Road.

Motorists plying along that route have since been advised to use Haile Selassie Avenue.

Additionally, Cathedral Road/Milimani Ngong Road, which accesses Milimani Law Courts, will be closed at Kenyatta Avenue, Valley road Junction (NSSF). 

"Only vehicles heading to the court will be allowed. All other motorists are advised to use Valley Road," reads the statement in part.

The Cathedral road/Haile Selassie Avenue junction will also be closed. Hence, motorists have been advised to use alternative route of Haile Selassie/Ngong Road.

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow has asked Kenyans to avoid public gatherings ahead of the verdict and follow court proceedings from home.

“Access to the Supreme Court shall be limited to the public, and all roads leading to the court premises shall remain closed. Traffic police officers shall be deployed adequately to direct traffic around the court facility,” said Noor.

