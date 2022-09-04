SECTIONS

Stay home and stay calm, police tell Kenyans ahead of Supreme Court verdict

By Winfrey Owino | 2h ago
Acting Inspector General Noor Gabow. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service has called on Kenyans to avoid public gatherings during the Supreme Court verdict on Monday, September 5.

This comes a while after Winnie Odinga, Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s daughter called on the coalition’s supporters to hold a peaceful march before the Supreme Court verdict.

In a statement released on Saturday, September 3 night, the acting Inspector General Noor Gabow urged Kenyans to follow the Supreme Court proceedings in the comfort of their homes.

“We wish to advise the general public to avoid gathering at the Supreme Court during the Ruling, or congregating in public gatherings, but follow the proceedings from the comfort of their homes,” Gavow said.

“Access to the Supreme Court shall be limited to the public, and all roads leading to the court premises shall remain closed. Traffic police officers shall be deployed adequately to direct traffic around the court facility,” he added.

The police also say that they took all the necessary measures to enhance security in all parts of the country.

Gabow has discouraged panic and migration of Kenyans from their homes in fear and anticipation of chaos.

"We appeal to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the law enforcement and other security agencies by reporting any suspicious activities within their areas,”

On Saturday, Winnie Odinga had posted on Facebook, calling on Azimio supporters to turn out in numbers for a march in all major towns.

Winnie Odinga's post.

Following the post, Winnie has been trending on Social media for the better part of Sunday morning, after her post elicited mixed reactions.

“This Monday, all Azimio supporters are invited to the centres of all towns in honour of our great journey and push for justice,” her post read.

However, at the time of publishing this article, Winnie had pulled down the post.

 

