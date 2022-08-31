Discrepancies found in scrutiny of forms

Scrutiny of ballot papers at the Supreme Court’s registry at Forodha House, Nairobi. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

A scrutiny of the presidential ballot papers in sampled polling stations revealed discrepancies, ranging from blank forms 34A, to ballots in unsealed envelopes.

In the exercise conducted at the Supreme Court’s registry at Forodha House, Nairobi, most of the polling stations lacked the second booklet of forms 34A, referred to as Book 2 of 2, which were meant to be sealed and stored in the ballot boxes.

Similarly, forms 32A, used to identify those who had voted manually, were missing in some ballot boxes.

At the Majengo Primary School polling station 2, the Form 34A in the ballot box was blank even though a filled in form was uploaded on the IEBC portal.

In the said station, President-elect William Ruto garnered 83 votes while Raila Odinga got 139. Those were the results in the uploaded Form 34A, which matched the results of the recount conducted yesterday as part of the scrutiny in some 15 polling centres ordered by the Supreme Court.

Other discrepancies were that the forms 34A, carbon copies of the original delivered to the national tallying centre lacked an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) stamp.

That was the case in the seven polling stations of Mvita Primary School.

In polling station 4, there were two sets of forms 34A, which had different figures for number of valid votes cast. Ballot papers in Polling Station 7 were not sealed in a tamper-proof envelope.

All the results in the polling stations sampled in Mvita, however, matched those in the uploaded Forms 34A.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered a report of the scrutiny be ready by 2pm today.

The first recount Wednesday took an hour and only nine polling stations had been scrutinised by 6pm.

The scrutiny yesterday did not involve an assessment of whether the ballot papers or forms 34A were genuine, focusing on the votes garnered by each candidate and the presence of statutory forms.