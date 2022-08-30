SECTIONS

Common legal terms that may pop up during the petition

By Mate Tongola | 26m ago
Former Attorney General Githu Muigai arriving at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A pre-trial conference of the presidential election petition began on Tuesday, August 30, at the Supreme Court. 

The court has consolidated seven petitions challenging William Ruto’s win in the August 9 polls into one. The apex court has also framed nine key issues it will be determining in the election petition, as told here.

Listed below are common terms that you will likely hear throughout the petition period as some of Kenya’s best legal minds battle it out in court. 
Interlocutory applications.

They are applications that happen before the main hearing to sort out issues that a particular party are interested in.

In this particular presidential petition, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi disclosed that there are roughly twenty interlocutory applications so far, most being those who want to be enjoined as friends of the court.

At the same time, the court can issue interlocutory orders while a case is still ongoing, before the final resolution of the case.

Amicus Curiae

It is a Latin term meaning ‘Friend of the court’.

In most cases, an individual or a group of people who are not a party to a case but have interests in the matter seek to be enjoined in the case.
For example, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) sort to be admitted as a friend to the court (amicus curiae), in the presidential petitions that have been filed at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

In an affidavit that has listed the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga and Martha Karua as petitioners and all the commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in addition to the president-elect William Ruto as respondents, LSK sort to be part of the petition based on its expertise, experience and knowledge relevant to the determination of the petition.

Stay of execution

This term is mostly used in law courts where the judges or magistrates temporarily suspend the execution of a court judgment or other court order. It is similar to an injunction.

Jurisprudence

Basically the term means “the study, the science of the knowledge or the philosophy of law” and is derived from the Latin term juris prudential.

Bar

The bar is the legal profession as an institution. In a court of law, the bar separates the parts of a courtroom reserved for spectators and those reserved for participants in a trial such as lawyers.

When law students graduate, the get admitted to the bar.

Bench

The term bench is used to describe a section or all the judges of a particular court.

For example, a seven-judge bench will be ruling on the presidential petition led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Related Topics

Amicus Curiae Jurisprudence Pre-trail conference
.

Latest Stories

Health benefits tea drinkers enjoy
Health benefits tea drinkers enjoy
Nutrition & Wellness
By Associated Press
24 mins ago
Common legal terms that may pop up during the petition
National
By Mate Tongola
26 mins ago
Why is money so confusing?
Dr Pesa
By Associated Press
34 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Health benefits tea drinkers enjoy
By Associated Press 24 mins ago
Health benefits tea drinkers enjoy
Common legal terms that may pop up during the petition
By Mate Tongola 26 mins ago
Common legal terms that may pop up during the petition
Why is money so confusing?
By Associated Press 34 mins ago
Why is money so confusing?
ODM's Fernandes Barasa wins Kakamega governor race
By Stephanie Wangari and Robert Amalemba 1 hr ago
ODM's Fernandes Barasa wins Kakamega governor race
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2010 Toyota Noah
  • 2010 Toyota Noah
  • Mileage : 111000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2010
  • Price: KES 980,000
2014 Toyota Probox
  • 2014 Toyota Probox
  • Mileage : 80
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 770,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,000,000
3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 8,500,000
Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 30,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Branch Manager
  • Employer: Summit Recruitment & Search
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Front Office Manager
  • Employer: Summit Recruitment & Search
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Principal Administration Officer
  • Employer: Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Head of Finance and Administration
  • Employer: Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved