Raila: If I lost, I will go home as long as you tell the truth

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has hit out at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

This came hours after the IEBC Chair swore an affidavit saying only presidential results from 27 constituencies were not announced due to a melee at the Bomas of Kenya at the time of the final declaration.

While attending a church service at Kibra, Nairobi, Raila expressed his confidence in the Supreme court and vowed to respect its decision.

“They are trying to subvert the will of the people. Let the court give us justice. I fear no one. If I won, I won. If I lost I will go home but I know I won. I will stand firm and ensure that the voice of Kenyans on August 9 is respected,” the former Prime minister said.

In addition, Raila also hit out at Chebukati over his bribery and intimidation allegations.

“We said Kenya’s problem is corruption. If Chebukati, says he wanted to be bribed he should tell us by who and how much. You have failed on your work,”

Moreover, the ODM party leader condemned the split between the IEBC commissioners, moments before the declaration of presidential election results on August 15.

“The question we should ask ourselves is who between the two groups is telling the truth. Is it the three or four? I just want to be told the truth. It is not just because of the 2022 elections; it is for posterity. We don’t want to see a charade in our elections again. The split in IEBC is a shame,”

Odinga has also urged the parties involved in the court case to restrain from discussing issues before the cour