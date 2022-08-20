'Yellow wave' sweeps political also-rans in Mt Kenya to power

Meru Women Rep-elect Elizabeth Kailemia of UDA Party holding her certificate and with her is her husband Dr Iruki Kailemia. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Many perennial election losers in Mt Kenya region have the yellow wave to thank for securing their victory in the August 9 General Election.

They included Njoroge Wainaina (Kieni) Peter Kihungi (Kangema) Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town) who were all elected on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, defeating heavyweights allied mainly to the Jubilee Party.

Mathenge, a one-time political advisor to the first Nyeri Governor, the late Nderitu Gachagua, who was making his third stab for the seat, toppled Jubilee’s Ngunjiri Wambugu.

The MP-elect, who first vied for the seat in 2007, garnered 41,007 votes against the outgoing MP who got 11,808 votes in a contest that attracted 14 candidates.

Mathenge, a dental technologist, thanked the Nyeri Town electorate for having faith in him and promised to work closely with other elected leaders to bring development in the area.

“I also want to take an active role in fighting drugs and crime which have destroyed the majority of our young people,” he said.

Wambugu was the engine behind Kieleweke team that was designed to clip president-elect William Ruto’s influence in Mt Kenya region.

Wainaina has been seeking to oust Kanini Kega, the Jubilee Director of Elections, since 2013 but his dream only materialised due to the ‘yellow fever’ that hit Mt Kenya region.

In 2013, Wainaina was beaten by Kega in The National Alliance (TNA) nominations and hopped to Grand National Union (GNU) but could not survive the TNA wave in the region.

In 2017, he was picked as Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s running mate but the duo lost to Jubilee Wahome Gakuru and his running mate Mutahi Kahiga in the race for the governor’s seat.

Wainaina’s son, Joseph Wainaina Njoroge, vied as an independent candidate but was floored by Kega, who was the only MP in Nyeri County to retain his seat in the 2017 General Election.

This time around, Wainaina garnered 45,371 votes against Kega’s 25,002 in a race with seven other contestants.

In Embu, Senator-elect Alexander Mundigi, who vied on the ticket of the Democratic Party, which is in Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, won on his third attempt to get into Parliament.

He garnered 81,162, to secure the seat that had 12 contestants among them heavyweights such outgoing Embu Governor Martin Wambora who came fifth with 13, 523 votes, Deputy Governor David Kariuki (55,695) former Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo (22,851), the outgoing Senator Njeru Ndwiga (17,111) and former National Assembly Chief Whip Norman Nyagah (9,387).

Mundigi joined politics in 2007, when he vied for Mbeere South (Gachoka) parliamentary seat on a DP ticket, but never made it beyond nominations.

While he did not vie in 2013, he tried his luck in 2017 when he emerged second as an independent candidate.

In Murang’a, Kangema MP-elect Peter Kihungi did not defend his MCA position in 2017 and decided to vie for MP but was floored by Muturi Kigano in Jubilee nominations.

The former Muranga County Assembly Majority Leader joined UDA at the last minute rush and secured the ticket which eventually saw him clinch the seat.

Elizabeth Karambu Kailemia, who won the Meru Woman Representative seat on a UDA ticket, is also a perennial contestant who finally got lucky.

She first vied for the seat in 2013 on an Alliance Party of Kenya (APK) ticket but lost to TNA candidate Florence Kajuju.

In 2017, Ms Kailemia who is a daughter of former North Imenti MP Nteere Mbogori tried her luck again on a Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket.

She fared much worse taking the third position behind the winner, Baite TV owner Kawira Mwangaza who managed 271,352 votes against Jubilee’s Kajuju, who had 221,880 votes.

But Kailemia finally her moment after clinching the seat in the August 9 polls.

Julius Taitumu, who won the Igembe North seat, also vied for the third time.

The former teachers union official first tried his luck in 2013 but lost to Joseph M’Eruaki.

In 2017, he contested as an independent in a race that was won by outgoing National Assembly Deputy Majority Chief Whip Maoka Maore of Jubilee.

This time around, Taitumu, who served as a county executive committee member in Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s administration, emerged the winner thanks to the UDA wave.

Taitumu polled 18,115 votes against Maore’s 16,446. Eruaki managed 11,115, Justus Kagwima (2,065) and former MP Ntoitha M’Mithiaru (1,326).

Dr Shadrack Mwiti who won the South Imenti seat, on a Jubilee Party ticket had also tried his luck several times.

He started campaigning for the seat ahead of the 2013 elections but opted out at the last minute.

In 2017, he also ran on a JP ticket and lost to Kathuri Murungi, who was an independent candidate.

In the August 9 elections, Murungi gifted Dr Mwiti the seat after going for the senate position, which he won.

