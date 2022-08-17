SECTIONS

If next government rejects NMS, it's okay, PSC says

By Stephanie Wangari and Beldeen Waliaula | 2h ago
Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Anthony Muchiri addresses the media on August 17, 2022 [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will be discontinued in October if the new government sees no need for it, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has said.

Consequently, key services such as Health, Transport and Planning could be returned to the County Government.

The NMS’s contract, which is also known as the deed of transfer, ends in October this year.

The agency has been in existence since June 2020, when the then-governor of Nairobi County Mike Sonko ceded powers to the national government over main functions such as Health, Transport and Planning.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi on Wednesday, August 17, the PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri said it’s upon the next administration, led by Johnson Sakaja as governor, to decide whether NMS is needed, or not.

“If the incoming county administration doesn’t want to continue NMS’s contract, then the PSC is willing to revert all services to the County Government of Nairobi,” he said.

Besides Transport, Health and Planning, other functions that NMS annexed from the Nairobi County Government are Roads and Public Works; Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Environment, Water and Sanitation; Treasury, Compliance, Enforcement and Delivery, and Legal Services.

