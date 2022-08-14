We're winning this election, presidential candidate George Wajackoya says

Roots Party Presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoya [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoya says he is confident of winning the election.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, August 14, the party's secretary general Adam Kadernani called upon Kenyans to maintain peace and accord the IEBC the patience it deserves in tallying the votes.

"Our presidential candidate George Wajackoya would like Kenyans to maintain peace and accord the IEBC the patience it deserves in tallying the votes.

"We are confident that we will win through a fair, free and credible process," read the statement.

Kadernani says the party's presidential candidate will address the Nation after the official announcement by IEBC.

"Keep peace, love your neighbour. Kenya is bigger than all of us," he concluded.