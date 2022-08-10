SECTIONS

IEBC Update: 14 million Kenyans voted electronically

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson says that 14 million out of the 22 million registered voters cast their votes in yesterday’s polls.

This represents 64.6 percent of the total registered voters.

However, Chebukati clarifies that the statistics do not include voters who took the exercise manually.

“So far there are 14 million votes cast yesterday, which is about 64. 6 percent. These numbers do not include voters who took part in the exercise manually after technological hitches developed in some parts of the country,” Chebukati said.

Moreover, the IEBC Chairman has revealed that one polling station and two constituencies had made errors when submitting Form 34A and Form 34B.

In Rukwaro polling center in Rongo, Migori County, the presiding officer erroneously transmitted Form 34A.

To solve the error, Chebukati says electoral officials will wait for the original copy of Form 34A, to validate and replace it.

In Uasin Gishu County, Ainabkoi and Saboti constituencies uploaded incomplete Form 34 Bs. The Form 34Bs uploaded were missing crucial signatures of key players in the vote tallying process.

As a result, Chebukati says they asked the Returning officers to make sure everyone has signed the document before re-uploading.

As of the time he addressed Kenyans at Bomas of Kenya, Chebukati said that the commission had received 97.65 percent of Form 34A from the polling station.

