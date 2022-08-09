Police ask MP Didmus Barasa to surrender after DAP-K candidate Brian Khaemba's aide shot dead

Wanted man: Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Bungoma County police officers have launched investigations into an incident where Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa allegedly shot and killed one of his opponents’ aides.

An excerpt of the police record seen by The Standard alleges the lawmaker approached his opponent, who was on his way out, in the company of four others.

It alleges Barasa warned his opponent, DAP- Kenya candidate Brian Khaemba, against leaving the premises. This was shortly after he decided to leave the location.

When his driver started the car's engine, the MP withdrew a gun and shot one of his opponent’s aides on the forehead, the report alleges.

Police have identified the deceased as Brian Olunga.

“Mr. Brian Khaemba decided to leave the station and headed to his car where Didmus Barasa followed him in the company of four men and ordered them not to allow him [Brian Khaemba] to leave the place but Mr Khaemba's driver defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” police said allege.

“Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba's aide namely Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled,” it is alleged in the report.,

Olunga was rushed to Kimilili Sub-County Hospital but he succumbed to the gunshot wounds a few minutes later.

According to Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti, investigations into the killing have begun but the suspect is still at large.

“It is true the incident happened this evening at Chebukwabi polling station. The young man was injured and rushed to hospital but he died. As of now, we do not have information on the whereabouts of Didmus Barasa. We are calling on him to surrender to the authorities and furnish us with information,” Kimiti said.

The body is lying at the hospital’s mortuary.

The 7.00 pm incident comes hours after Kisumu police disarmed Rarieda MP candidate on a UDM ticket Neto Adhola, after he shot into the air during a scuffle.