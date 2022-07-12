Elect leaders of integrity, Archbishop Ole Sapit urges

From left, EACC Chairman Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and Media Council CEO David Omwoyo. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenyans have been challenged to elect leaders with unquestionable character in the upcoming August 9 General Elections.

While presiding over the sixth edition of African Anti-Corruption Day in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 12, Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Arch-bishop Jackson Ole Sapit warned leaders with a tainted track record to desist from holding public office, and instead clear the way for leaders with integrity.

His remarks come even as Kenyans prepare to go to the polls in just 27 days.

He said electing leaders of integrity would increase transparency and accountability in governance.

He urged Kenyans to conduct thorough background checks on leaders before entrusting them with the country's resources.

“As they [politicians] tell us what they want to do, let us also judge them from the post offices they have held and from their past contributions to society,” he said.

By doing so, he said, Kenyans will have supported credible leaders who will stand for the truth and care about the future, noting that the decisions we make as

Kenyans today will have an impact on the next generation, either positively or negatively.

“Our prayer is that when Kenyans go to elections this year, they will be able to shift and get the leaders who will inspire hope rather than those who will diminish hope,” he added.

His remarks were echoed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairman Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, who stated that electing leaders of integrity would propel the country forward.

“I wish to challenge ourselves to look further and scrutinize individuals' character before we entrust them with the opportunities to serve us,” he said.

The African Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually on July 11 in recognition of the enormous progress that has been made and in recognition of the need to constantly reflect on approaches to ending corruption.