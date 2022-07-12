SECTIONS

Elect leaders of integrity, Archbishop Ole Sapit urges

By David Njaaga | Jul 12th 2022
From left, EACC Chairman Archbishop  Eliud Wabukala, Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and Media Council CEO David Omwoyo. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenyans have been challenged to elect leaders with unquestionable character in the upcoming August 9 General Elections.

While presiding over the sixth edition of African Anti-Corruption Day in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 12, Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Arch-bishop Jackson Ole Sapit warned leaders with a tainted track record to desist from holding public office, and instead clear the way for leaders with integrity.

His remarks come even as Kenyans prepare to go to the polls in just 27 days. 

He said electing leaders of integrity would increase transparency and accountability in governance.

He urged Kenyans to conduct thorough background checks on leaders before entrusting them with the country's resources.

“As they [politicians] tell us what they want to do, let us also judge them from the post offices they have held and from their past contributions to society,” he said.

By doing so, he said, Kenyans will have supported credible leaders who will stand for the truth and care about the future, noting that the decisions we make as

Kenyans today will have an impact on the next generation, either positively or negatively.

“Our prayer is that when Kenyans go to elections this year, they will be able to shift and get the leaders who will inspire hope rather than those who will diminish hope,” he added.

His remarks were echoed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairman Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, who stated that electing leaders of integrity would propel the country forward.

 “I wish to challenge ourselves to look further and scrutinize individuals' character before we entrust them with the opportunities to serve us,” he said.

The African Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually on July 11 in recognition of the enormous progress that has been made and in recognition of the need to constantly reflect on approaches to ending corruption.

Related Topics

Arch-bishop Jackson Ole Sapit Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairman Archbishop Eliud Wabukala African Anti-Corruption Day
.

Latest Stories

Fishing for more value
Fishing for more value
Livestock
By Jennifer Anyango
5 minutes ago
Just like in US, Kenya abortion rights battle to be decided at fall of judge's gavel
Health & Science
By Kamau Muthoni
28 minutes ago
Akothee: Papa Oyoo picked me from the streets
ENTERTAINMENT
By Priscilla Kimani
37 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

NCIC calls for peaceful campaigns
By Sharon Owino 1 hour ago
NCIC calls for peaceful campaigns
MCK asks police to probe journalist's attack
By Mate Tongola 1 hour ago
MCK asks police to probe journalist's attack
Presidential candidates commit to peace as IEBC dispels rigging claims
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hours ago
Presidential candidates commit to peace as IEBC dispels rigging claims
Why Court threw out case on Sakaja's academic papers
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hours ago
Why Court threw out case on Sakaja's academic papers

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel