First batch of ballot papers arrive in the country

National
 By David Njaaga | Jul 7th 2022
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The first batch of ballot papers has arrived in the country, as Keny prepares for the August 9 General Election, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has announced.

Chebukati said 22,120,258 ballot papers have been printed for all the six elective positions. This would mean over 130million ballot papers will be printed.

A team from the commission is expected to receive the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) this morning.

“There is no additional ballot paper. We know very well there has never been 100 per cent voter turnout so if there will be a spoilt vote, it will be accommodated within that number,” the commission’s chair said on Thursday, July 7 during a stakeholder meeting at Hilton hotel, Nairobi.

This story is being updated…

.

