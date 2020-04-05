Cold weather here to stay; weatherman

Cold weather is expected to continue in various parts of the country, Kenya Meteorological Department has said. The weatherman has said that low temperatures below 15C are expected to continue in most parts of Nyeri, Nyandarua, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Nakuru, Laikipia, Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Kisii, Kericho, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo-Marakwet Counties. Kenya Meteorological Department, however, said that high daily-mean temperatures above 30C will be experienced in parts of Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River and some parts of Kitui, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kajiado Counties.

The seven-day forecast further shows that some parts of Mandera, Samburu, Turkana, Baringo, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Narok, Homa Bay, Busia, Kisumu, Kakamega, Vihiga and Embu Counties will be experiencing high temperatures between 25-30C. However, heavy rains have not subsided along the Rift Valley region, with heavy drops above 70 mm expected in Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia and Kwale Counties. Average rainfall will subside to between 50-70 mm in parts of Bungoma, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Mombasa and Kilifi Counties. While parts of Busia, Kakamega, Nandi, Kisumu, Kericho, Nyamira, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Samburu, Turkana, Meru and the Coastal counties will experience light rainfall averaging between 10-50 mm. Despite the cold that is expected to braze these regions, weatherman maintains that Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, upper Tana River, Kajiado, Narok, Migori, Makueni, Embu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Taita Taveta, Mandera and Marsabit are expected to remain relatively dry.

