Islamist militants in northeast Nigeria execute four aid workers

SEE ALSO: Nigerians are not coming, they’ve already arrived“You that are working for infidel organisations, you are working to deliver their mandate but they do not care about your plight,” said a man wearing a balaclava in the video, with the five captives wearing red blindfolds and kneeling in a row in front of him. “This is why whenever we abduct you, those organisations do not show any form of concern,” he said. When the man finished his speech, he and four other men in balaclavas and military fatigues shot the captives. Since Nigeria’s military withdrew into garrison towns they call “super camps”, the northeast has become deadlier for many civilians, leaving previously safe major roads, much of the countryside and smaller towns unprotected.