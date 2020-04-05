';
Egypt registers 603 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 2 months

By Xinhua | July 20th 2020 at 09:35:00 GMT +0300

Egypt confirmed on Sunday 603 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since mid-February to 87,775, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Sunday's daily infections marked the lowest since May 19 that witnessed 720 new cases.

It is also the 11th consecutive day for Egypt's daily COVID-19 infections to be below 1,000, with a record 1,774 daily infections seen on June 19.

SEE ALSO: 'Breakthrough' treatment slashes virus death risk: study

Meanwhile, 51 more patients died from the novel coronavirus, the lowest since June 13, raising the death toll to 4,302, the ministry's statement said.

A total of 512 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on the same day, increasing the total recoveries to 28,380, it added.

Egypt announced its first confirmed Covid-19 case on February 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

The country resumed international flights on July 1 after more than three months of suspension, amid a "coexistence plan" to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

The government has recently lifted a partial night-time curfew it has been imposing since late March, and reopened restaurants, cafes, theatres and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archaeological sites for tourists, all with limited capacity.

SEE ALSO: Kenya fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam

Egypt and China have been joining hands in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against Covid-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country, the latest of which was in mid-May.

"So far, Chinese medical experts have held eight video conferences with Egyptian counterparts over Covid-19," Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said earlier this month.

