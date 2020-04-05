';
Museveni: People who are joking with Covid are playing with fire

By Xinhua | July 20th 2020 at 09:30:00 GMT +0300

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (pictured) has urged his countrymen to continue fighting Covid-19, noting that the virus remains dangerous.

The disease is one of the biggest challenges to the human race, Museveni said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He warned that because of the mobility of people traveling from one destination to another, the disease can spread anywhere quickly.

"People who are joking with the disease are playing with fire. Over 13 million people have been infected and half a million people have died globally, so this is not a joke," Museveni said.

The president revealed that some health workers in the country who were initially infected by the virus and healed were again reinfected when they returned to work in hospital.

"This disease is not a joke, apparently it can attack you again," he said, adding that he thanks those who take the disease seriously and avoid endangering those around them.

Museveni attributed Uganda's success in the fight against the disease to the public who have continuously heeded the preventive measures issued by the government, adding that health workers who are at the front line fighting the pandemic have also played a great role.

As of Saturday, Uganda had registered 1,062 positive cases of Covid-19, 1,023 people have recovered and discharged from hospital with no death yet, according to the ministry of health.

Museveni is scheduled to address the country on Tuesday to give an update on the country's efforts of fighting the virus.

The country has eased lockdown restrictions, although schools and worship places remain closed and public gatherings are still banned.

Yoweri Museveni Ugandan Covid-19
