';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Red alerts in China as floods maroon equipment to fight coronavirus

By Reuters | July 17th 2020 at 05:20:45 GMT +0300

Large parts of China were reeling on Friday from the worst floods in decades, as disruption mounted for supply chains, including for personal protective equipment (PPE), vital in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The central city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes.

Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze river where the novel coronavirus emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels fast approached their maximum guaranteed safety level.

The summer rainy season brings floods to China almost every year but the impact of the disruption they cause is being felt further afield as Chinese goods become more important in global supply chains for various items, including PPE.

SEE ALSO: Cooperative households to benefit from covid-19 aid

“It’s just creating another major roadblock here in terms of PPE getting into the United States - it is the worst of times for it to happen but that’s what we’re dealing with right now,” said Michael Einhorn, president of Dealmed, a U.S. medical supply distributor, which sources disposable lab coats and other products from Wuhan and nearby regions.

“We cannot get product out for over a week, which is a very long time in our business,” he said, adding that the delays could last up to three weeks.

Xiantao, just west of Wuhan, is China’s biggest manufacturer of nonwoven fabrics used in PPE production. A third of China’s total exports of nonwoven fabric products are from the city.

With the relentless rain, more misery seems inevitable.

The giant Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, is more than 10 metres higher than its warning level, with inflows now at more than 50,000 cubic metres a second.

SEE ALSO: US shatters coronavirus record with over 77,000 cases in a day

The Poyang lake in Jiangxi province, which is formed from the overspill of the Yangtze, is 2.5 metres higher than its warning level. It has expanded by more than 2,000 square kilometres during thus flood season, and parts of the surrounding town have been inundated.

Further east, the Tai lake near Shanghai has also declared a red alert after its water level rose to nearly a metre higher than its safe level.

Economic activity in other parts of China, especially construction and steel and cement demand, has also been hurt by the flooding, analysts say, suggesting some loss of momentum after a stronger than expected bounce in the second quarter from the coronavirus crisis.

“We estimate recent floods in Yangtze River regions could lead to a gross drag of 0.4-0.8 percentage points on third-quarter GDP growth,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Friday.

Related Topics
PPE coronavirus China floods
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 the day she died
Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 the day she died

LATEST STORIES

Another body retrieved as Sonko calls on mothers to seek help
Another body retrieved as Sonko calls on mothers to seek help

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The sad sunset days of Ohangla songbird

The sad sunset days of Ohangla songbird
A step at a time, Asbel Kiprop is battling to rise again

A step at a time, Asbel Kiprop is battling to rise again
What Kabogo thinks of President Uhuru

What Kabogo thinks of President Uhuru
Schools turning from goldmine to graveyard of money for investors

Schools turning from goldmine to graveyard of money for investors

Read More

China school principal crafts new future for 'mountain girls'

Asia

China school principal crafts new future for 'mountain girls'

China school principal crafts new future for 'mountain girls'
Indonesia floods death toll rises to 21

Asia

Indonesia floods death toll rises to 21

Indonesia floods death toll rises to 21
Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia

Asia

Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia

Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia
China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for Hong Kong

Asia

China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for Hong Kong

China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for Hong Kong
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.